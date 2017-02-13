Arrow Boss Explains Thea's Absence, Obstacle Facing Laurel's Next Return

This Wednesday on Arrow (The CW, 8/8c), Thea Queen returns from the longest, most conspicuous off-site conference regarding local government ever. And though her absence was explained on-screen, viewers nonetheless wondered: Why was series regular/original cast member Willa Holland MIA for weeks on end?
At a Monday press screening of this week’s weighty, Rene-centric episode, co-showrunner Marc Guggenheim accounted for Thea’s here-and-there presence.
“Everyone’s like, ‘Where’s Thea? Where’s Thea?’ Willa’s [contracted for] 14 out of 23 episodes this year,” Guggenheim revealed. “She’s not in all 23. That’s not her contract. We’ve had to write around that.”
Contractual matters also may prove a hurdle in bringing Katie Cassidy back for another encore as one Laurel or another, even though Cassidy (as reported over the summer) entered the season with one of those #DCTV-wide deals that theoretically would allow her to pop up on Arrow or any of its many offspring.
“We have an idea for how to see [Katie] again, but we haven’t made a deal with her,” Guggenheim shared. “She’s not a series regular anymore, so we have to make a contract with her, and she’s got to be available. We haven’t had those conversations. But… we know exactly what we do want to do.
“You now know more than Katie does in terms of her involvement at the end of the season,” the EP quipped.
Touching on the larger issue of contracts, Guggenheim acknowledged that it gets “complicated” trying to retain actors for when you might need them, without keeping them from going out for pilot season this time of year.
“We try to make the process invisible in terms of our storytelling,” he said, “but there are just human realities and contractual realities that not only tie our hands, but tie the hands of everyone running a show these days — unless you’re Game of Thrones and you can just literally afford to, like, hold people for an entire year for ungodly sums of money.” (Reporting by Vlada Gelman)
Yeah well you killed off Laurel and therefore Katie Cassidy owes you nothing. As for Willa, sounds like the CW is trying to save money with all these recurring cast members. Also, it’s a smooth transition of writing her out should they opt out of renewing her contract.
So basically he is saying that the fancy contract as “series regular across multiple CW superhero shows” means literally nothing. “She’s not a series regular anymore”. Not in LoT, not in Flash and really not in Arrow, she is nothing more than a glorified guest star…I can’t say that I was the biggest Laurel fan, but that’s a way to treat someone who has made the success of a show or at least took part in it. It’s just a shame to brag about giving her a multi shows contract when in fact that does not exist. Same thing happen to Wentworth Miller and such a shame as well.
This show is really a struggle to watch now. Kinda sad considering how awesome it used to be. I’m having the same problem with Supergirl this season also.
So that DCTV wide deal they made with Katie apparently doesn’t mean anything? And why is Thea only contracted for 14 episodes? Is that by her doing or production trying to cut costs?
I never heard any of the EPs claim Katie Cassidy was a regular.
Also EPs and writers have nothing to do with contracts that is with the network and WB.
The EP is involved with contracts.,.. They are the ones running the show and thats part of their purview… The network gives them a budget that they have to work within but they dont dictate individual actor contracts usually.
Dear lord. No contracts are not part of the EPs workload. The contracts are negotiated by the actors and their representation and network/studio.
In the summer they put out press releases say Katie, Wentworth, and the guy that plays Malcolm would be series regulars across the CW/DC shows. We are about 50 combined episodes in and Katie has been in 2-3 episodes and Wentworth has been in 3-4 episodes. It was a straight out lie to keep down the noise of the fans of Laurel/Black Canary and Leonard/Captain Cold when they were both killed off. Instead of fixing both of the errors the Berlantiverse just continues to act like nothing happened.
Actually there was no Press release about KC. Marc Guggenheim even spilled the info about KC returning as a guest star during the SDCC to a fan before they announced it at the panel. This tells you all you need to know about her contract. They brought Barrowman to SDCC while not doing the same for KC.
basically katie and willa are moving on and they’re scrambling
Willa always a loose kind of contract. Paul Blackthorne also isn’t in every episode of the show. But still a regular.
Katie was always gonna appear in 3 episode tops of Arrow.
That GOT quote made me laugh.
I wonder if Willa’s episode reduction is a result of the many, many new characters they’ve introduced this season.
Rene, Rory, Adrian, Billy, Evelyn, Susan, Dinah – there’s a lot of new faces, not even including the usual flashback characters. They have to find the budget somewhere. They’ve given Thea literally nothing to do this year, it’s kinda sad.
I think they need to let Laurel Lance, in all her iterations, go. An appearance in the 100th made sense, but there’s no need to have her cropping up regularly. Seeing Moira again in the 100th had emotional resonance because she’d been gone a long time. They should let the same thing build up with Laurel.
Do we even know if they are doing another season I though they only plan to do the five years he was gone
Renewed several weeks ago.
It’s supposedly the flashbacks that they only planned to do for five years. The show itself, could conceivably last at least a few more depending on whatever factors.
yeah i’m no laurel fan but i don’t know what they expected here. a contract across all arrowverse shows? that doesn’t mean anything, apparently, because they still need to make seperate contracts for each seasons if they want those actors to return for several episodes. which leaves me worried about the other actors who have such contracts…
i wonder why willa only has 14 episodes, he makes it sound like it was her choice, so i hope it means she’s out there doing other projects, or things she likes.
that last bit in article sounds like they’re losing their new recruits, or at least that’s what it sounds like to me. which is not all that strange, given that only one of them is a regular, and sorry to say it’s not the most interesting character.
No issue with the Laurel thing.
But 14 of 23 is a lot for Thea to be absent from & I feel they have been lazy in writing her out. She’s kinda important to the series…especially as the female character count is dropping seriously low across all arrowverse shows.
I also wasn’t paying attention earlier, if she hasn’t been in the last 3, how many of the remaining episodes do we get Thea?