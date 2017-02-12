Prince's Grammys Tribute: Bruno Mars and The Time Honor Iconic Rock Star

Doves weren’t the only ones crying during the Prince tribute at this year’s Grammys.

Pop star Bruno Mars led a moving, energetic performance of the late musician’s songs during Sunday’s telecast. Mars performed along with The Time, the Minneapolis-based group that had a long history with the prolific star.

The Time opened the performance with Jungle Love and The Bird, both produced by Prince. Then Mars — dressed in a Prince-esque sequined purple jacket and ruffled shirt — and his band took the stage for a high-energy rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy.”

In a rebroadcast of a 60 Minutes interview with Mars, which aired earlier in the evening, the young artist spoke about how he’d idolized musicians like Prince his whole life. “They cared so much about what they wear, how they’re moving, how they’re making the audience feel,” he told 60 Minutes‘ Lara Logan. “They’re not phoning it in. They’re going up there to murder anyone who performs after them or performs after them.”

Prince passed away in April after an opioid overdose at his Paisley Park compound in Minnesota. Previous award-show salutes to the singer/songwriter garnered a range of reactions from fans. Madonna’s bit at the Billboard Music Awards in May generally was panned; in June, the BET Awards’ eulogies for Prince earned higher marks from his acolytes.

The Grammys’ Prince segment was one of two special, memorial performances during the ceremony; The other paid homage to George Michael, who died of heart failure in December.

Watch the video above, grade the performance via the poll below, then hit the comments to tell us how much you miss The Purple One.