Prince's Grammys Tribute: Bruno Mars and The Time Honor Iconic Rock Star

Doves weren’t the only ones crying during the Prince tribute at this year’s Grammys.
Pop star Bruno Mars led a moving, energetic performance of the late musician’s songs during Sunday’s telecast. Mars performed along with The Time, the Minneapolis-based group that had a long history with the prolific star.
The Time opened the performance with Jungle Love and The Bird, both produced by Prince. Then Mars — dressed in a Prince-esque sequined purple jacket and ruffled shirt — and his band took the stage for a high-energy rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy.”
In a rebroadcast of a 60 Minutes interview with Mars, which aired earlier in the evening, the young artist spoke about how he’d idolized musicians like Prince his whole life. “They cared so much about what they wear, how they’re moving, how they’re making the audience feel,” he told 60 Minutes‘ Lara Logan. “They’re not phoning it in. They’re going up there to murder anyone who performs after them or performs after them.”
Prince passed away in April after an opioid overdose at his Paisley Park compound in Minnesota. Previous award-show salutes to the singer/songwriter garnered a range of reactions from fans. Madonna’s bit at the Billboard Music Awards in May generally was panned; in June, the BET Awards’ eulogies for Prince earned higher marks from his acolytes.
The Grammys’ Prince segment was one of two special, memorial performances during the ceremony; The other paid homage to George Michael, who died of heart failure in December.
Watch the video above, then hit the comments to tell us how much you miss The Purple One.
Now that’s the way you pay tribute to an artist no longer with us!!! I almost thought he was lip synching at the start because he sounded so like Prince. Best tribute of the night….sorry Adele.
I thought he was lip syncing too at first! It blew my mind how much he sound like him.
Can I just say that Bruno was the best of the night……..Mic drop!
I was rocking out. Bravo Bruno Bravo! That was amazing. And that guitar rift at the end…WOW!
Yessss! That was amazing!!! I actually named him when people were discussing Prince tributes. He did not disappoint! He killed it!
I didn’t know Bruno Mars could play like that. He is a very gifted entainer. I love watching him, and I’m a grandma. 😊
YES!!!! But, we still miss His Purple Magisty. Prince!!! Gone too soon. Love me some Bruno though❤.
Best performance of the night, honestly. I did not know he could play guitar like that. Wow. Truly impressive, and a perfect tribute to Prince.