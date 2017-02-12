Katy Perry Grammys 2017
Katy Perry Debuts New Political Single at 2017 Grammys: Watch and Grade It

If Katy Perry‘s new single “Chained to the Rhythm” wasn’t already stuck in your head before Sunday, Perry’s performance at the Grammys likely took care of that.

Returning to the Grammys stage for the first time since 2014 — when she served up a bewitching version of her then-fresh single “Dark Horse” — Perry began Sunday’s performance with an intro from Little Big Town crooning the timeless hit “Teenage Dream.”

When Perry appeared, she was clad in a delightfully funky white pantsuit — complete with “PERSIST” armband — and stood against a backdrop of clouds and flowers, singing her brand-new track. A white picket fence rose around her, far too high to climb, but she made like her armband and found a way to break through. Of course, Perry really got people talking when, hand-in-hand with Bob Marley’s grandson Skip, she stood in front of the Constitution:


Though an official music video for “Chained to the Rhythm” has yet to surface, Perry on Thursday posted a deceptively adorable lyric video in which a human hand prepares a series of tiny meals for a couch-potato hamster. But don’t let the fun, disco-inspired tune fool you; with lyrics about how we’re all “living in a bubble” and “cannot see the trouble,” this isn’t your typical happy-go-lucky Perry jam.

“It’s still a dance song, but all of my songs have meanings,” Perry said during CBS’ red carpet pre-show. “They’ve never been one-dimensional. And I think this song just poses a question in your mind.”

Grade Perry’s performance below and drop a comment with your full review.

7 Comments
  1. James Lightswitch says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:43 PM

    Celebrities should not have or voice opinions unless they are identical to mine.

  2. Jason says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:06 PM

    Liberal obstructionist. I’m disgusted by the behavior of the left. It truly is a complete slap in the face to being an American. The only thing the left is good at is promoting hate and intolerance for anyone who has a difference of opinion.

    • Matt says:
      February 12, 2017 at 9:30 PM

      Yes the left are the obstructionists. How long did Merrick Garland wait for a confirmation hearing? As for hate and intolerance, try banning the citizens of 7 countries from the USA just because they follow s different faith and have darker skin than you.

  3. Eric says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:26 PM

    I don’t even like Katy Perry, and I thought this was a phenomenal performance. It helps that I think her new single is a lot better than a lot of her past output, but visually it was quite stunning as well. Of course, the far-right is going to be all over it, but no matter. Props to Perry for one heck of a show, and letting her voice be heard.

