Ratings: SNL Hits 6-Year High in Early Numbers, Up 50% From a Year Ago

This weekend’s edition of Saturday Night Live, with 17-time host Alec Baldwin and returning scene-stealer Melissa McCarthy, scored its highest metered market rating — a 7.2 — since Jan. 8, 2011, when host Jim Carrey and musical guest The Black Keys delivered an 7.8 on the night of an NFL overrun.

VIDEOSSNL: Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Hawks for Ivanka, Explains Vetting

Factoring out any such NFL-boosted outings, you’d have to go back to May 8, 2010 (when host Betty White/musical guest Jay-Z teamed up for an 8.8) to find a higher metered market rating.

Compared to the long-running sketch series’ February 2016 average with originals, this week’s 7.2 rating represents a 50 percent surge.

VIDEOSAlec Baldwin Hosts SNL: Trump Visits The People’s Court, Beyonce’s Unborn Babies and More

Also of note, SNL‘s 3.6 metered market rating in the coveted 18-49 demo is up 57 percent from a year ago and tops all primetime programs for this week thus far.

Perhaps to capitalize on Season 42’s ratings streak, NBC reportedly is thinking about spinning off SNL‘s Weekend Update segment into its own 30-minute, Thursday-night series to launch in the fall.