James Corden Hosts the 2017 Grammys: Grade His 'Disastrous' Opening

Late Late Show host James Corden kicked off his inaugural stint as Grammy emcee by showing off his impressive physical comedy skills, staging an intentionally disastrous stunt which found him stuck on a rising platform before falling down a flight of stairs directly onto the stage.
He then launched into an extended rap in which he name-checked pretty much every one of the night’s major nominees. He even squeezed in a little politics, noting during his little ditty that “we don’t know what’s next” under President Donald Trump.
Corden took over the Grammy gig from NCIS: LA star LL Cool J, who presided over music’s biggest night the past five years. Prior to that, the Grammys had no host.
In a recent interview with the New York Times, Corden acknowledged that he would be scarcely seen during the three-plus hour ceremony. “I’m in the show for like 16 or 17 minutes,” he said. “There really isn’t much time. I think what we’re going to try to do as best we can is just try to inject as much fun into the evening, as opposed to being funny. It’s not really a room where you can come out and do a monologue.”
This is Corden’s seconds awards-hosting stint in the past year. Last June, he headlined the 70th annual Tony Awards (also on CBS).
I was not sure if James got hurt more than he intended. Looked like a truly hard fall.
I love James Corden BUT after taking two weeks off from his show to prepare for tonight, the opening fell flat. Corden disappointed for the first time.