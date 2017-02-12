Mandatory Credit: Photo by Elena Aquila/REX/Shutterstock (4913231c) Al Jarreau Al Jarreau in concert at the 10th Gru Village in Turin, Italy - 19 Jul 2015
Shutterstock

Singer Al Jarreau Dead at 76

By /

Legendary jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau has died, Ebony.com reports. He was 76.

The seven-time Grammy winner is perhaps best known to TV audiences for writing the lyrics and performing the theme to Moonlighting. He was hospitalized for exhaustion just days ago, but passed away on Sunday morning. A cause of death has not been reported.

Jarreau’s most notable hits included “Mornin’,” “After All,” “Roof Garden” and “We’re In This Love Together.”

In addition to his singing career, Jarreau dabbled in acting, appearing as Rev. Gentry Hall in two episodes of Touched by an Angel, as well as one episode of its spinoff, Promised Land, in 1997.

He leaves behind a wife, Susan, and son, Ryan.

6 Comments
  1. Kevin says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    The Moonlighting theme song was one of my favorites of all time. RIP Al Jarreau :-(

    Reply
  2. Victor Field says:
    February 12, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    Al Jarreau wrote the lyrics to the song, yes, but it was Lee Holdridge who did the actual melody.

    Reply
  3. laura says:
    February 12, 2017 at 11:04 AM

    RIP
    Loved the Moonlighting theme song, one of the best

    Reply
  4. Lola says:
    February 12, 2017 at 11:10 AM

    RIP Mr.Jarreau. Never like hearing this news. You will be missed but your music will live on forever kind sir.

    Reply
  5. LaBelleDominique says:
    February 12, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    I will miss his artistry, particularly his artistry and excellent musicianship. His rendition of Chick Correa’s “Spain” was the absolute best. He truly embodied his moniker as the Scat King. I will miss you Mr. Jarreau. Rest in Peace and Power.

    Reply
  6. LaBelleDominique says:
    February 12, 2017 at 2:05 PM

    The best example of his mellifluous baritone, versatile and spectacular scat singing is in this song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRbtvRQUi8w

    Reply
See More Comments
