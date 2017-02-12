Singer Al Jarreau Dead at 76

Legendary jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau has died, Ebony.com reports. He was 76.

The seven-time Grammy winner is perhaps best known to TV audiences for writing the lyrics and performing the theme to Moonlighting. He was hospitalized for exhaustion just days ago, but passed away on Sunday morning. A cause of death has not been reported.

Jarreau’s most notable hits included “Mornin’,” “After All,” “Roof Garden” and “We’re In This Love Together.”

In addition to his singing career, Jarreau dabbled in acting, appearing as Rev. Gentry Hall in two episodes of Touched by an Angel, as well as one episode of its spinoff, Promised Land, in 1997.

He leaves behind a wife, Susan, and son, Ryan.