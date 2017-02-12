Singer Al Jarreau Dead at 76

Legendary jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau has died, Ebony.com reports. He was 76.
The seven-time Grammy winner is perhaps best known to TV audiences for writing the lyrics and performing the theme to Moonlighting. He was hospitalized for exhaustion just days ago, but passed away on Sunday morning. A cause of death has not been reported.
Jarreau’s most notable hits included “Mornin’,” “After All,” “Roof Garden” and “We’re In This Love Together.”
In addition to his singing career, Jarreau dabbled in acting, appearing as Rev. Gentry Hall in two episodes of Touched by an Angel, as well as one episode of its spinoff, Promised Land, in 1997.
He leaves behind a wife, Susan, and son, Ryan.
The Moonlighting theme song was one of my favorites of all time. RIP Al Jarreau :-(
Al Jarreau wrote the lyrics to the song, yes, but it was Lee Holdridge who did the actual melody.
RIP
Loved the Moonlighting theme song, one of the best
RIP Mr.Jarreau. Never like hearing this news. You will be missed but your music will live on forever kind sir.
I will miss his artistry, particularly his artistry and excellent musicianship. His rendition of Chick Correa’s “Spain” was the absolute best. He truly embodied his moniker as the Scat King. I will miss you Mr. Jarreau. Rest in Peace and Power.
The best example of his mellifluous baritone, versatile and spectacular scat singing is in this song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRbtvRQUi8w