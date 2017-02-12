S.H.I.E.L.D. on the Bubble: Keep or Cut?

By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2017-18 TV season, and which… won’t.
As that deadline draws near, TVLine is singling out a few “bubble” shows and sizing up their prospects — based in large part on creative strides (and stumbles) and future potential, but also with a requisite nod to cold, hard numbers.
Next up is a Marvel series that has seen more marvelous days.
THE SHOW | ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Tuesdays at 10/9c)
THE CASE FOR KEEPING | Where S.H.I.E.L.D. used to maddeningly lollygag (and never more so than that pre-Winter Soldier Season 1A), Season 4 has been burning through plot at a very lively clip — due to its plan to span three distinct arcs, starting with Ghost Rider and LMD. The flame-headed former always seemed (and proved) to be an odd fit for the series, but the Aida/LMDs storyline did a nice job of picking up the Darkhold and running with it — though the outing of Robo-May came perhaps an episode or two sooner than we might have expected/wanted?
The ABC series has never been lacking for well-cast, root-for characters, from resurrected leader Coulson to haunted badass May to genius lovebirds FitzSimmons, even if it never quite knows how to simultaneously service them all, and well. Meanwhile, Mack after all this time still remains a bit of a mystery, while two of the team’s strongest recruits, Bobbi and Lance, got ushered off the canvas a year ago in anticipation of a spinoff that was not meant to be.
THE CASE FOR CUTTING | Heroes are only as good as their villains, and you have to wonder whom Coulson & Co. — having previously battled multiple iterations of Hydra, traitor Grant Ward, Hydra honcho Grant Ward and Inhuman god Grant Ward, plus assorted anti-this/anti-that organizations — could go up against in this season’s third arc, let alone any possible fifth season. Their biggest threat might actually be the Nielsens. To date, Season 4 is averaging a 0.8 demo rating, down 33 percent from last year (and it hasn’t cracked 1.0 since the September opener). Most damning, only Quantico and the unofficially cancelled Conviction rate lower among ABC dramas, while S.H.I.E.L.D. draws the smallest audience of them all (with just 2.48 million weekly viewers).
It is often speculated that S.H.I.E.L.D. gets to skate a bit due to ABC/Marvel corporate synergy, but with an Inhumans series now in the wings (and due for a splashy launch), the Zephyr may want to prepare for a final landing.
Vote below, and then state your own case for keeping or cutting S.H.I.E.L.D.
SHIELD is my favourite show on TV right now. It delivers over and over. I hope to get at least another couple of seasons out of it… 6-7 would be great.
I like the show, but if it does get the axe, I won’t be signing a petition to save it.
Yup – same here. I like the show, but that’s it… I like it. Don’t love it. There’s so much better stuff out there, and it’s the worst of all the Marvel shows. I won’t really miss it when it’s gone. Ratings are so poor, it’s so unlikely it’ll continue. Hopefully they’ll get a chance to end it properly if it is cancelled.
They should do a “mini series”. Renew it for like 6 episodes to tie it up. Meanwhile inhumans better get a good timeslot. When agents of shield was first announced i remember thinking “huh… Sundays at 8 would be a great timeslot” im thinking the same for inhumans.
It’s time to let this show go…it’s given as much as it could!
Thank you! It’s no longer as good as it was!
The new time slot has been terrible for it, ABC’s death slot. The plot and acting keeps getting better every season,but the support from ABC isn’t there. Hope they keep it going, but ABC might not be the best place for it.
Whilst im not enjoyed the first part of the arc (ghostrider) i get it that it whas impose by marvel in order to continue or something like that, but now that the series came back to their usual set im finally enjoying the show again…i know that the ratings are not great, but they put it literally in the worst slot possible, the series double their initial ratings during the week…its and amazing tv serie, fitzsimmons are just great (iain de caestecker is the best actor i have known lately, and i think he would be a really great movie star) , now that are finally receiving more screen time, i dont like the elena character but it´s probably just me, the actress seems really nice…i would give them a final season…and probably i would give it again their former timeslot again…
i love the show, i would miss it greatly.
also sorry for my english, im not a native speaker…
last season i would’ve said cut. but season 4 has been very stellar so far, both the ghost rider arc and the lmd arc. all new characters are played by excellent actors and i love the storylines for the main cast. i really hope the show will get another chance to prove themselves and make an equally strong season 5. it’d be a shame to see it get cancelled now.
It’s so sad to see this type of article when the show has only been getting better and better. Season 4 in particular has been their best one yet! I truly hope we’ll get to see a 5th season because it would be a shame to let it go now :(
TVL is doing these articles for most/all bubble shows, they started with Timeless, then Quantico…pretty sure we are going to see more articles like this for shows with renewals that could go either way. Truth is ratings for AOS are not impressive.
Cut it. The show’s gotten worse and worse and has driven away the fans who loved season one for what it was. Plus, the way they treat abuse (in which they victim blame repeatedly), brainwashing, and mental illness (Jemma, Lincoln, Ward) is vile.
KEEP. They just need to stop being screwed over. Bobbi and Lance leaving the show because ABC was going to give them a spinoff and then didn’t really hurt some of the dynamic. Then Marvel Studios saying that what happens in the TV show has no impact on the rest of the universe (including Inhumans storyline they’ve been building for years) also really hurt the show. They’ve been forced to scramble – the show needs to be treated a little better.
The first two seasons were good, the third was ok, but this one is bad in my opinion. Axe it or fix it!
Keep.
SHIELD has been dire for 3 seasons. i actually gave up halfway through season 3, but made it back and its improved considerably.
It’s strange considering the backing behind this and the whole marvel cinematic universe which really should have been this show a slam dunk. It just took too long to course correct.
DC shows have been consistently good and sheild has been terrible. This season it seems the reverse is in effect. THe gjost tider Arc and LMD arc has been brilliant.
It’s a pity that this show is a standalone, it doesnt fit into the netflix run of shows and Agent Carter ( which i disliked) was in another time period. Having “marvels most wanted” as a spin off show was a terrible idea.
Greenlight Moonknight!
Cut. It’s “amazing” DVR ratings are only one tenth higher than it was getting live during 3a and it was hitting 0.9’s in 3b.
Unlike the other two shows, this one does have a few more seasons behind it, so it’s likely to get it’s fifth season despite the ratings to boost the syndication deal it already has, but I really don’t see it going past that.
Keep. Definitely. This show has been great for the last 3 seasons (and post-Winter soldier first season episodes), the acting is on par with many critically acclaimed dramas, the plot moves very fast so there’s rarely any stagnancy etc.
But if they do cancel it, I sure hope Iain de Caestecker finds another job soon, because boy is he a good actor. Fitz and his progression made the show one of the best (if not the best, IMO) shows of that genre right now.
I don’t expect an outright cancellation of SHIELD. I imagine we’ll get a 13 episode wrap up season that takes them to 100 episodes, a first for Marvel and a milestone they would likely love to reach.
A kids show at 10pm on a school night? Vod #’s will probably keep it around one more year. Bad move getting rid of the two best characters last season.
I hope the show ends and Elizabeth gets a new role in a better show. She’s amazing actress (Iain is great too) and both of them are underused. They deserves a main role in others shows. Great/amazing actors deserves the spotline and here they are just a ship.
Not sure I care either way. Honestly, I think they need new showrunners who can fashion better, stronger stories.
Can we cancel this and get a Ghost Rider show instead? He made the first half of S4 watchable.
Keep might make season 5 the final for the series
One of my most favorite shows, period. Excellent on every level. It does NOT belong in the 10pm slot. There’s so much crap on TV, I’ll never understand why this show, superbly written and acted, thrilling every week, is struggling. I would really, really miss it. At the very least, ABC needs to allow it to come to a satisfying conclusion. And not an accelerated one. If they only want to give it one more season, so be it. But it needs to have a proper end. KCOP has been showing Season 1 and 2 re-runs and it seems like no matter how many times I’ve watched an episode, each one is still a thrill. You sure can’t say that about every show on TV.
This show has a nice following and was a great idea as a TV series in season 1. But every show runs its course… S.H.I.E.L.D. has reached that end state. As others have noted, perhaps a limited run series of a few episodes for next season to wrap things up, or to act as a bridge to another (the next) Avengers feature film.
But as a weekly television series on broadcast TV – it’s at the end of its run. I’d have to say ‘cut’. ABC has holes to fill, and a new head of programming… time to allow her to put her stamp on the Primetime Lineup. Quantico, SHIELD, OUAT, Conviction… changes are coming in May.