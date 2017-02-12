Adele Curses, Orders Do-Over of George Michael Tribute at Grammys: 'I Can't Mess This Up For Him'

A touching tribute to a fallen pop star got off to a rocky start.

Adele was supposed to honor the late pop superstar George Michael during Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony with a slowed-down rendition of Michael’s 1996 hit “Fastlove.” But a few lines into the performance, the “Hello” songstress cut it short, saying, “I know it’s live TV,” followed by a long bleep. She continued: “I’m sorry for swearing, and I’m sorry for starting again, but can we please start it again? I’m sorry! I can’t mess this up for him!”

The song started up again, and Adele recovered, bringing her typical powerhouse vocals to Michael’s song. As she sung, she was backed up by a live orchestra, with images of Michael during his performing days projected behind her. After the performance, Adele looked visibly disappointed and shrugged, but the Grammys audience cheered her on.

VIDEOSBeyoncé Performs Pregnant at 2017 Grammys: Watch and Grade Her Powerful Celebration of Motherhood

Later, when accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year for “Hello,” Adele offered another apology: “First of all, I really do apologize for swearing. I mean, it’s George Michael. I love him. He means a lot to me. So I’m really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.”

Michael, who passed away December 25 at the age of 53, sold tens of millions of records worldwide as a member of Wham! and as a solo artist. He was a Grammy winner as well, taking home two awards on eight nominations, including the Album of the Year award in 1989 for his solo debut, Faith.

Watch the video above to see Adele’s botched George Michael tribute, then hit the comments and give us your take on the do-over.