Adele Curses, Orders Do-Over of George Michael Tribute at Grammys: 'I Can't Mess This Up For Him'

A touching tribute to a fallen pop star got off to a rocky start.

Adele was supposed to honor the late pop superstar George Michael during Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony with a slowed-down rendition of Michael’s 1996 hit “Fastlove.” But a few lines into the performance, the “Hello” songstress cut it short, saying, “I know it’s live TV,” followed by a long bleep. She continued: “I’m sorry for swearing, and I’m sorry for starting again, but can we please start it again? I’m sorry! I can’t mess this up for him!”

The song started up again, and Adele recovered, bringing her typical powerhouse vocals to Michael’s song. As she sung, she was backed up by a live orchestra, with images of Michael during his performing days projected behind her. After the performance, Adele looked visibly disappointed and shrugged, but the Grammys audience cheered her on.

Later, when accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year for “Hello,” Adele offered another apology: “First of all, I really do apologize for swearing. I mean, it’s George Michael. I love him. He means a lot to me. So I’m really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.”

Michael, who passed away December 25 at the age of 53, sold tens of millions of records worldwide as a member of Wham! and as a solo artist. He was a Grammy winner as well, taking home two awards on eight nominations, including the Album of the Year award in 1989 for his solo debut, Faith.

Watch the video above to see Adele’s botched George Michael tribute, then hit the comments and give us your take on the do-over.

12 Comments
  1. CombatCounselor (@CombatCounselor) says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:10 PM

    As someone who has suffered from and treated social phobia, I feel for Adele, but admire her courage to hang in there, restart the tribute to George Michael, and finish the song under far less than desirable circumstances. She is a human being, vulnerable yet courageous. I am glad that the crowd supported her and gave her the ovation she deserves for her heroic performance. Good on ya Adele, you are amazing … HOOAH!

  2. juless says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:11 PM

    she is the best!!!!!

  3. Robert45 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:14 PM

    As a fan of George Michaels since the Wham days and before people attack me I appreciate that she was trying to do her best but that version of the song totally missed the point of who George was and what that song is about. Someone else should have sung that or she should have chosen a slower song to do him justice.

  4. Treads says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:16 PM

    The problem is that she picked the wrong song. The song originally is an upbeat dance tune and trying to slow it down didn’t work. Adele is not a dance tune singer. She probably would’ve been the better if she had saying father figure. That’s more in her wheelhouse

  5. Ron says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:17 PM

    Adele is nothing short of an extremely talented, phenomenal woman. Her performance was perfect! I have absolute respect for her and that she cared so much about this performance that she actually stopped and started over. I felt so, so bad for her because you could visibly see the disappointment on her face, pretty much in tears. She has nothing to feel bad about. Very few people could’ve gotten up there and performed like she did and recover as well as she did. Nothing but love, admiration, and respect for Adele here.

  6. Donna says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:21 PM

    Misleading headline. She didn’t order it; she respectfully asked. Love her. It was so Adele. She finished amazingly.

  7. Sara says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:26 PM

    As a George Michael fan, I loved it. I believe I read that she was a big fan of his, so I’m sure she was super nervous about doing it justice. Pure respect to her for being determined to get it right and starting over. It was a beautiful tribute.

  8. OhMy says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:35 PM

    She is a great singer, but has difficulty singing live. But, she does have a great voice.

  9. marialinda04 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:41 PM

    I agree with Ron. Adele is a class act and she sang the song with such love and admiration for George Michael! I still don’t know what she did that was wrong. But the do over was absolutely beautiful.

  10. Michael says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:53 PM

    some people are more concerned with the “show”, the “costumer” there looks, Adele was concerned about honoring her friend and doing it right. She is a true artist…..LOVE HER

  11. keenen says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:51 PM

    Wrong song for a George Michael tribute.

