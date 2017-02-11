The Walking Dead: 5 Things You Need to Know Before the Midseason Premiere

All together now: Whew.

Thanks to AMC’s trailer for the second half of The Walking Dead’s polarizing Season 7, we’re well aware — and beyond relieved — that our heroes are poised to “rise up” against the Saviors rather than spend another eight episodes getting beaten down. But what else do we need to know going into the Greg Nicotero-directed “Rock in the Road” (premiering Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9/8c)? Read on…

PHOTOSThe Walking Dead Season 7B First Look: New Characters, Shocking Betrayals and… Oh, Enid, What Have You Done?!?

5. You might want to start bracing yourself for Sasha’s demise. Although AMC maintains that Sonequa Martin-Green is still a series regular, she has landed the lead in CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, and it stands to reason that when the actress “boldly goes,” her TWD character will sadly “go,” too.

4. There will be even more fresh blood. Although Season 7 has already introduced us to the denizens of the Kingdom and Oceanside, the official synopsis for the back eight has revealed that “we’ll meet new survivors in incredible places.” Among them no doubt will be the individual who in the midseason finale was seen spying on Alexandria.

PHOTOSThe Walking Dead First Look: Rick and Maggie Appeal to Gregory to ‘Rise Up’

3. Everyone is suspect. That same synopsis hinted that we would “see treachery from people we trust.” But what does that mean, exactly? Would Carol backstab her old friends to remain in self-imposed exile? Was Daryl more deeply scarred by the Saviors’ torture than we guessed? Theories in the comments, please.

2. Rick won’t only be working on his recruitment speech. Yes, he’ll be doing his damnedest to convince Gregory and Ezekiel that their communities should join Alexandria’s rebellion against Negan. But that will require action more than talk — action that the show describes as “nothing short of remarkable.”

1. The Saviors-vs.-everybody war promises to take us straight to Pee-Pee Pants City. When at last Alexandria rounds up enough troops to take on Negan’s massive army, the epic battle that ensues will be, according to Andrew Lincoln (Rick), “one of the greatest showdowns we’ve had on this show since Terminus.”

What are you hoping to see — and see more/less of — in the second half of the season? Who do you think will survive the Saviors war? Hit the comments.