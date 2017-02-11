votevets-anti-donald-trump-commercial
Veterans Group Using SNL Ad Buy to Confront President Trump

A veterans group is hoping to get President Donald Trump‘s attention during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

VoteVets, which is described as a progressive political action committee backed by more than 500,000 veterans, military family members and their supporters, has bought commercial airtime during Saturday’s Alec Baldwin-fronted SNL, furthering its efforts to try and convince POTUS not to abolish the Affordable Care Act.

The pointed commercial (embedded below) first aired during the Feb. 6 edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe. It begins with a close-up of a veteran doing squats with a heavy barbell. As the camera pulls back, it reveals he only has one leg, the other having been amputated above the knee. During his workout, the vet’s voiceover reads the following message aloud:

President Trump, I hear you watch the morning shows. Here’s what I do every morning. Look, you lost the popular vote, you’re having trouble drawing a crowd and your approval rating keeps sinking. But kicking thousands of my fellow veterans off their health insurance by killing the Affordable Care Act, and banning Muslims, won’t help. That’s not the America I sacrificed for. You want to be a legitimate president, sir? Then act like one.

The group first announced its intent to reach Trump — who seldom seems to miss NBC’s “not funny,” “really bad” SNL —  in a series of tweets:

Press PLAY on the anti-Trump spot above, then tell us if you think VoteVets is putting its money to good use.

