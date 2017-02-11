Ratings: Hawaii Five-0 Tops Friday, Reign's End Begins on Low Note

CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 this Friday drew 9.8 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, rising two tenths in the demo to tie ABC’s steady Shark Tank (5.8 mil/1.3) for the nightly win.

Elsewhere on the Eye, MacGyver (8.1/1.2) was also up two tenths, while Blue Bloods (10.5 mil/1.2) ticked up one tenth and, as usual, drew Friday’s largest audience.

THE CW | Vampire Diaries (1.14 mil/0.4) ticked up, while Reign‘s final season premiere (780K/0.2) matched series lows, down from both last year’s opener (950K/0.3, on a Friday) and finale (930K/0.3, on a Monday). That said, Reign improved on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s season-ending audience (580K/0.2).

FOX | Rosewood (2.9 mil/0.7) ticked up. Sleepy Hollow (2 mil/0.5) grew its audience a smidgen while flat in the demo.

NBC | Grimm (3.9 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth. Emerald City (2.3 mil/0.7) dropped a few more eyeballs while steady in the demo.

