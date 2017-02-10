Scorpion Meets Karate Kid Sneak Peek: Who Is 'The Best Around'... at Chess?

Sweep the pawn! Sweep the pawn!

CBS’ Scorpion takes a (musical) cue from the original Karate Kid this week, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek.

In “Keep it in Check, Mate” (airing Monday at 10/9c), Walter and Sylvester (played by Elyes Gabel and Ari Stidham) must enter an international chess competition held on foreign soil, as part of an undercover op to extricate a U.S. spy before her identity is exposed.

To that end, the geniuses must agitate their longtime rivalry, one which has famously — and literally — been lodged in the walls of Scorpion HQ. Cue a rigorous training montage, as Walter and Sylvester prepare to prove, once and for all, who is “the best around.” Press play above, Daniel-san, to get yourself a 33-year-old earworm.

