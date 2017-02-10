TVLine Items: Sarah Shahi's NBC Pilot, Queen Latifah Gets Biblical and More

Sarah Shahi is entering a new reality at NBC.

The Person of Interest vet will star in the network’s drama thriller pilot Reverie, about a former detective (Shahi) who is brought in when the launch of an advanced virtual-reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project — written by Mickey Fisher (Extant) — marks a return to NBC for Shahi, who recurred on Chicago Fire during its early seasons and co-starred in the series Life. Her other TV credits include Fairly Legal, The L Word and, most recently, a guest arc on Pitch.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fox and Queen Latifah (Star) are developing the drama project The Scroll, which reimagines some of the Bible’s most popular stories through a group of friends and colleagues who represent modern-day versions of the text’s most notable characters, per Deadline.

* Elizabeth Gillies (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll) has nabbed a central role in The CW’s potential Dynasty reboot, playing billionaire Blake Carrington’s daughter Fallon, our sister site Variety reports.

* Dan Byrd (Cougar Town) has joined the cast of ABC’s drama pilot Doomsday, about a secret think-tank tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions in the aftermath of Sept. 11, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Jack Cutmore-Scott (Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life) will headline ABC’s drama pilot Deception, Deadline reports. The potential series follows a superstar magician (Cutmore-Scott) who, after his career is ruined by scandal, has only one place to practice his art of deception, illusion and influence — the FBI.

* Marlee Matlin (Switched at Birth) will guest-star on The Magicians as the boss of a site called Fuzzbeat, EW.com reports. Matlin’s episode airs March 29.

* Showtime has made the Season 2 premiere of Billions (airing Sunday, Feb. 19) available early via YouTube, SHO.com and SVOD platforms.