Project Runway: Junior: Which Designer Deserves the Last Spot in the Finale?

The Project Runway franchise has always excelled at ramping up pre-finale drama, but the twist at the end of this week’s Junior — a personal obsession of mine — left me on (the cutting) edge.
If you watched Thursday’s episode, you know that the much-hyped double elimination turned out to be a bit of a misdirect. Though we did say goodbye to one designer (your flowing capes were too good for this world, Molly!), the judges couldn’t decide which of the other two in-danger contestants, Hawwaa or Tieler, should join her. Both designers will now prepare lines for the finale, but only one will be allowed to show, per the judges’ ruling.
Here’s a recap of this week’s runway show, in case you need a refresher:
So here’s my question: Which designer do you hope wins that coveted final spot in the finale runway show? Is it, Hawwaa, queen of color-blocking? Or is it Tieler, whose own personal style could best be described as Cabbage Patch chic? For what it’s worth, both designers seemed pretty sure of themselves at the close of Thursday’s show; Tieler declared, “I am ready!” as he pounded his fists together, while Hawwaa simply stated, “I’m very confident that I can beat Tieler.”
OK, time to weigh in: Who earned that last spot more? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your reasoning.
Unfortunately for Hawwaa, we have seen all she has. You can only change the color/print palet so much (with the same silhouette) before it becomes boring. Tieler’s only real misstep has been the most recent challenge. He deserves the spot for his overall performance this season.