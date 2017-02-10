Nashville Midseason Finale Date Set

Like the Music City bands it chronicles, Nashville is preparing to finish one set and take a breather before the next.
TVLine can exclusively reveal that the CMT drama will air its midseason finale on Thursday, March 9, at 9/8c.
No word yet on when the season will resume.
Last night, the network aired a very troubling (for Rayna fans, at least) promo in which it appears that Carl Hockney cares not one whit for that restraining order filed against him. Press PLAY on the video above to watch it (or watch it again), then hit the comments: Do you think you’ll be able to make it through a few Thursdays without Rayna & Co.?
I just hope she doesnt die.
Please don’t let Rayna die – we won’t recover from this. It will leave a hole in our hearts forever!
Didn’t the show just start in January? What’s up with a mid-season finale? Can’t anyone work regular hours anymore? I wonder what my boss would say about a mid year break.
The show taking a break from the schedule is unrelated to production. They’ll likely finish shooting the entire season sometime in spring like most series do. And as far as working normal hours is concerned, film production is incomparable with a 9 to 5 job. Actors work different hours than directors who work different hours that production assistants who work different hours than make-up artists, etcetera. Relative to most people’s experiences, it’s a bit abnormal.
And they work tons of hours!!
OK, I love this show, but I really hope I hope they don’t go the dying route with Rayna and it is frustrating that they are already trying to break up Gunnar and Scarlett. Waited so long for them to get back together and now this! Just let them be happy or end it for good.
NO NO NO NO RAYNA NO NASHVILLE!!!!!
Noooo don’t let Rayna die. She is one of the main characters and there’s no Deyna without Rayna. It will be so sad if she is no longer part of the show, not sure if the show will survive and we can’t have Deacon all heartbroken!! I heard rumors that they were filming a funeral so I am hoping that is wrong!! If it is Connie’s decision to leave then I support her but I am hoping she will see how upset the fans will be if Rayna dies.