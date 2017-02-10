Nashville Midseason Finale Date Set

Like the Music City bands it chronicles, Nashville is preparing to finish one set and take a breather before the next.

TVLine can exclusively reveal that the CMT drama will air its midseason finale on Thursday, March 9, at 9/8c.

No word yet on when the season will resume.

Last night, the network aired a very troubling (for Rayna fans, at least) promo in which it appears that Carl Hockney cares not one whit for that restraining order filed against him. Press PLAY on the video above to watch it (or watch it again), then hit the comments: Do you think you’ll be able to make it through a few Thursdays without Rayna & Co.?