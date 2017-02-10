Lena Dunham Today Show
Courtesy of NBC

Lena Dunham Drops P-Bomb on Today, Freaks Maria Shriver the F Out

By /

Prepare to witness the latest in a (very) long line of awkward Today show moments.

During an interview with Lena Dunham — in support of the final season of Girls, premiering Sunday at 10/9c on HBO — Maria Shriver on Friday mentioned that she enjoyed watching the first three episodes of the show’s last run. That brief interaction is as far as the ladies got before everything fell apart.

Launch Gallery

“You saw a penis, right?” Dunham inquired.

“Well, I saw more than that,” a stunned Shriver responded, as nervous laughter began to surface. “You caught me there for a second. I’m not sure if you’re allowed to say that on television.”

“I won’t be coming back!” Dunham joked. “Going out with a bang!”

At one point, after Dunham attempted to graciously exit the interview, Shriver turned to Matt Lauer for support: “Help, she just threw me off! … That’s the difference between generations. I wasn’t brought up talking like that.”

Watch the awkward interaction below, then drop a comment: What the heck happened here?

92 Comments
  1. Sam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    Wow, it says a lot about the state of journalism when an anchor can’t even hear the word “penis” without being totally thrown off.

    Reply
  2. Steven says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:45 AM

    Our president has said far worse. This is sad.

    Reply
  3. Brian says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    I really thought you meant the other p-word. I don’t know why saying “penis” on TV even warrants an article.

    Reply
  4. writeriowa says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    Penis is the proper name for the body part. Good lord. Facts, apparently, are hard.

    Reply
    • datdudemurphy says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:07 AM

      Haha…. nice word choice

      Reply
    • Paul Wisely says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:02 AM

      It was inappropriate to even bring up in the first place. “Clitoris” is the proper name for a body part, too, but if out of nowhere on the Today show she blurted “We talk about our clitoris in the show a lot, it’s fun!” it’d be inappropriate too. Lena Dunham is disgusting!

      Reply
  5. Kyle says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:49 AM

    Seriously?… what an idiot. It’s not about being from a different generation, it’s about not being a 5 year-old school kid when they hear a very common normal word for a male reproductive part. People are so immature and dumb.

    Reply
    • Heartland Patriot says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:45 AM

      The problem is that that even needed to be spoken of in the first place. I’m sure you think it’s just so awesome, though.

      Reply
    • Paul Wisely says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM

      It was immature to blurt “YOU SAW A PENIS RIGHT LOL” in the first place. It wasn’t that penis itself was inappropriate for usage, it was the context in which she used it. Dunham is just a gross person overall, disgusting!

      Reply
    • GozieBoy says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:40 AM

      Your last sentence at least is 100% accurate about the Dunham slob.

      Reply
  6. Chris says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:50 AM

    Hmm, I actually thought it was going to be the other “P Word”.

    Reply
  7. Adam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    When I read that she said “P-word” I did not expect it to be penis. I could maybe understand a journalist being thrown off by a slang term but not the actual name of a body part.

    Reply
  8. joe says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    I thought it was going to be the other p word,

    Reply
  9. Corinne says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:57 AM

    Woman has stroke on the air at the mere mention of genitalia.

    Reply
  10. Haz says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    Is anyone surprised? Having someone as vile and crass as Dunham on I’m surprised worse was not said. Thank God her 15 minutes are almost up!

    Reply
    • Mary says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:13 AM

      She is the female version of Trump, so I guess you find him vile and crass right. Seriously saying the word penis is not the end of the world. In fact I always used the proper terminology when my kids were younger, never understood why others didn’t.

      Reply
  11. jk3 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:04 AM

    Penis is quite possibly the tamest word for male genitalia. I imagine that if she would have said c*ck, NBC would have gone dark to mourn Maria’s paasing from shock.

    Reply
  12. Billy Bob Johnson says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:07 AM

    What is this, the 1950s??? If she had said the other p-word, I could understand a mention, but ‘penis’??? What are you, third graders?

    Reply
    • Billy Bob Johnson says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:09 AM

      P.S. I cannot WAIT for Dunham to exit the stage when her show ends. She is just one pretentious, unfunny, “I’m what women should be” people in Hollywood.

      Reply
    • heartpursuer says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:23 AM

      Jack Paar told an over-long joke about a water closet (toilet) which NBC censors cut, leading him to walk off The Tonight Show for a month. How mores have shifted.

      Reply
  13. Brigid says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:08 AM

    What else would you call it? Seriously. It’s not a derogatory term, it’s a scientific term. That’s ridiculous. Come on Maria!

    Reply
  14. Ron says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:11 AM

    Much like everyone else, I thought it was going to be the other p-word. Of course you can say penis on any form of television. It’s a technical, medical term. I actually do have a lot of respect for Maria Shriver, but her reaction was quite ridiculous. Plus, as a Kennedy, she need not be acting holier than thou. Her family has actually done worse in public. And let’s not forget her ex-husband… She’s been doing this long enough that she should’ve been able to recover much better if it really shook her that much.

    Reply
  15. Jimmy says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:15 AM

    Why is penis a bad word? It’s not like she said “dick” or “cock.”

    Reply
  16. JeffC says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    WhaaThaa….You can’t use “Dunham” and “Gracious” in the same sentence, and be taken seriously after that.

    Reply
  17. Josh Boo says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:23 AM

    Silly Liberals.

    Reply
  18. Tyler Fitzmaurice says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:23 AM

    Who cares?

    Reply
  19. Dorothy Cohen says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:29 AM

    Lena Dunham is a pig.

    Reply
  20. Mick says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:30 AM

    TV gets more and more vulgar.

    Reply
  21. cynccook says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:32 AM

    Dunham is a classless creep. Someone should tell her to sit up straight; it might make her appear less potato-like.

    Reply
  22. doctorfixit says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    Several degrees of disgusting at play here 3-dimensional barf-tastic with Lauer, Ahnuld’s Ex and the fat one.

    Reply
  23. dencal26 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    Lena is vile

    Reply
  24. BobUSAFret says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    Seen it because it was in her mouth or mind.

    Reply
  25. Adp says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    Clearly running the “sex sells” playbook maybe ratings are down??

    Reply
  26. Traci says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    Lena Dunham is vile.

    Reply
  27. Vinkothebear says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    Now that she lost a bunch of weight because of her anorexia caused by President Trump.Lena was talking about she could now see her pecker again.

    Reply
  28. JS says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    Dunham is a disgusting pig.

    Reply
  29. Chas_M says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    No talent host and no talent guest. Glad I don’t watch either show.

    Reply
  30. Dee Moscoso says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:49 AM

    Oh my goodness! I am 70 years old and the word penis doesn’t make me fall off a cliff lolol Grow up Maria!

    Reply
  31. AnonTVAddict says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:53 AM

    Maria probably had never heard the word before because Arnold referred to it as his ‘Sperminator’. ;-) And Lena, she knew you couldn’t say that …. but then again, she is on HBO.

    Reply
  32. depressionbaby says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    I always thought that Rosie might have a penis.

    Reply
  33. Vinkothebear says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    How come Lena wasn’t wearing her vagina hat?

    Reply
  34. Matt Brady says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    Capital ‘C’ add ‘unt’

    Reply
  35. MHWC says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:58 AM

    Miss Schriver is a lady and Lena Dunham I don’t know what you would call her

    Reply
  36. Red Swartz says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    why would they have had this very sad, pathetic human on TV and not expect that she would do anything to get attention and show us just how low of a person she really is. A person who has self respect will not have to do what this “mutant” has done. She said Penis knowing it would get that exact attention and I am surprised she didn’t do a “Sharon Stone leg cross” following it. As far as I am concerned it is just another form of prostitution, where you have to sell the most valuable part of your self for sex or in this case attention. I hope I never have to look at her again. She isn’t worth it, her value is almost gone.

    Reply
  37. Steven says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    Dunham is a pig. Inside and out. Hate to talk badly about pigs.

    Reply
  38. Loren says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    That Dunham dude is weird.

    Reply
  39. Saul Good (@SaulGood13) says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    Seems that liberals are obsessed with sex and self gratification.

    Reply
  40. Johnny Argon says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    Hey Maria ,,, forget about the P word . You are sitting across from an admitted incestuous child molester , false rape accuser , who wants to get knocked up so she can slaughter her unborn child

    Reply
  41. p. armstrong says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:07 AM

    there ya go . two reasons to cut the cable.

    Reply
  42. Huma says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:07 AM

    I thought that Lena said she lost weight since Trump was elected?

    Reply
  43. Allie Foster says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:13 AM

    Lena Dunham is a disgusting piece of trash.

    Reply
  44. Alan Neidermeyer says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    I thought she was supposed to have lost some weight?

    Reply
  45. Gomalio Fung says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    How can such a fat woman have such LITTLE mammary glands? Is she actually a guy in drag? What is she packing under that skirt?

    Reply
  46. Elaine Farrell says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:24 AM

    Just had to end it on a crass, disrespectful note…. Standard Dunham trashy behavior.

    Reply
  47. Norma Stefanciosa says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:27 AM

    This is simply Dunham’s lame attempt at appearing to be hip and edgy. Supposedly she’s the voice of her generation. If that’s the case then I weep for ththe future.

    Reply
  48. Joe Drager (@JoeDrager) says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:29 AM

    Why is anyone surprised by what a skank says?

    Reply
  49. Huh says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:29 AM

    Lena is a fat, ugly, low-class no talent liberal anti-male cow.

    Reply
  50. jason whatley says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:29 AM

    This c-nt will do anything for publicity. I will be glad to see her fade away, too bad didn’t leave the country as promised…ugly on the inside too, I am sure she ruined the thought of sex for many people, we don’t want to see her doing that

    Reply
