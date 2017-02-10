Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and HTGAWM Renewed for 2017-18 Season

ABC is giving #TGIT fans three more reasons to TG, renewing Shondaland’s heaviest hitters — Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder — for next season.

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy‘s Justin Chambers Talks That Hug, Teases Arrival of Jo’s Ex

The announcement was made Friday by ABC president Channing Dungey, who remarked that all three series “continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more. I’m thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them.”

RELATEDScandal‘s Tony Goldwyn Reacts to [Spoiler]’s Killer Confession: ‘I Didn’t See That Coming’

For those keeping score, this will bring Grey’s Anatomy‘s season total to 14, Scandal‘s to seven and HTGAWM‘s to four.

RELATEDHTGAWM Star Breaks Down the ‘Ridiculous’ Plot Against [Spoiler]

Which TGIT renewal has you most excited? Drop a comment below.