Grey's Anatomy Renewed
Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and HTGAWM Renewed for 2017-18 Season

ABC is giving #TGIT fans three more reasons to TG, renewing Shondaland’s heaviest hitters — Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder — for next season.

The announcement was made Friday by ABC president Channing Dungey, who remarked that all three series “continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more. I’m thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them.”

For those keeping score, this will bring Grey’s Anatomy‘s season total to 14, Scandal‘s to seven and HTGAWM‘s to four.

Which TGIT renewal has you most excited? Drop a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

16 Comments
  1. kmw says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:31 AM

    Not a surprise at all. This line up really works for ABC and I am glad fans of all these shows get another year

    Reply
  2. klutzy_girl (@klutzy_girl) says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:32 AM

    Yes, I’m thrilled about all of them! And is this the start of ABC’s mass renewals or are they saving that for another day? Please be before Upfronts.

    Reply
  3. jml says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    The bigger question is about episode orders. Obviously Grey’s will end up doing 24 like they always do, and Murder will do their standard 15, but what about Scandal? Shonda recently said that she wants to return to shorter seasons irrespective of Kerry’s pregnancy (i.e., Kerry’s pregnancy is not the only reason that they did 16 this year.) So I wonder when they will make that decision and how they will schedule the hour when Scandal is absent, since trying to use a non-Shonda show there worked *so* well for ABC this year (not.)

    Reply
  4. Eric7740 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    TGIT!!! Just don’t make me wait till January 2018 for new Scandal!!! I need my Olivia Pope!!!

    Reply
  5. Andrew Hass says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    No surprise there that all 3 shows got renewed and now the shows can plan for next season.

    Reply
  6. Larc says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    Like anybody ever thought all 3 wouldn’t get renewed?

    Reply
    • Chris (@cmstevens77) says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:08 AM

      Channing Dungey had made a rather snide comment about these shows not speaking to the public or something equally idiotic. Shonda seemed to keep a pretty tight lip about anything ABC that has been done since Dungey made that comment. I don’t think she appreciated it since they are (outside of the newbie survivor show) the network’s top dramas. Personally, I wasn’t feeling that Viola would want to renew her contract (it expires after this season).

      Reply
  7. iHeart says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    Grey’s is never going to end

    Reply
  8. Kevin says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    Should ABC be thinking about ending Grey’s Anatomy sometime in the near future?

    Reply
  9. joe says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    Good to have all three back, I still watch htgwm still , Greys I bailed on years ago , ( the Ghost sex season, scandal , the whole first mistress story line ) still it’s good

    Reply
  10. Real real me says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:08 AM

    Lovely early surprise :)

    Reply
  11. Angela says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    Woo! So happy to hear this news!

    Reply
  12. Mike says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    now the need to renew AOS

    Reply
  13. Luis Roman says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    At this point, isn’t it just Shonda telling ABC which shows to renew? Maybe she’ll make the decision on Agents of SHIELD, too.

    Reply
