Bridgit Mendler to Star in Fox's Antarctica-Set Comedy Pilot Thin Ice

Bridgit Mendler better make sure she has some warm clothes: The Good Luck, Charlie star has landed the lead role in Fox’s comedy pilot Thin Ice, about a team of research scientists in Antarctica.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Mendler will play Lou, a receptionist with big dreams who takes a new job in Antarctica that renews her love of science. The Wire‘s Isiah Whitlock Jr. has also joined the cast as Bill, an intimidating geologist on the Antarctica research team who has “no patience for idiots.” (Let’s just hope Lou isn’t an idiot.)

New Girl creator Liz Meriwether is co-writing the Thin Ice pilot, along with Ed Macdonald and Mark Grimmer, and will also serve as an executive producer on the series. James Ponsoldt (Master of None) will direct the pilot.

RELATEDTVLine Items: Fox Pilot Casts Mutant, Angie Tribeca Books Return and More

Along with her starring role as teen Teddy Duncan on Disney Channel’s Good Luck, Charlie, Mendler played Candace on NBC’s Undateable and recently began a supporting role on CMT’s Nashville. Whitlock’s latest TV credits include Veep, Law & Order: SVU and Atlanta.