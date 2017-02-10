"The Tangible Affection Proof" Ã¢ÂÂ While the guys try to give their significant others the perfect ValentineÃ¢ÂÂs Day, Raj and Stuart throw a Ã¢ÂÂlonely peopleÃ¢ÂÂ party at the comic book store, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Feb. 14 (8:00 Ã¢ÂÂ 8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Sheldon (Jim Parsons). Photo: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. ÃÂ©2013 Warner Bros. Television. All Rights Reserved.

Big Bang's Jim Parsons 'Would Be Shocked' If Show Ended This Season

No one’s popping open the champagne yet, but this is a promising sign.

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons remains super confident that contract talks to bring the CBS sitcom back for an 11th season will yield a positive outcome, telling Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist, “I know that everybody wants to [return]. So I would be shocked if that didn’t happen. I really would be.”

With TV’s No. 1 comedy only picked up through the current 10th season, negotiations are underway between CBS and Warner Bros. on a potential 11th season. The first hurdle is getting the principal cast to extend their own deals beyond Season 10. The central trio of Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Kaley Cuoco are currently pocketing a cool $1 million an episode.

At the Television Critics Association press tour last August, CBS president Glenn Geller told reporters, “We are very confident that everyone involved wants more Big Bang past Year 10. I know Warner Bros will make those deals… We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants Big Bang on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

Showrunner Steve Molaro addressed the show’s future at Comic-Con last July. Here’s that video:

13 Comments
  1. suzi says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:54 AM

    I’m glad to see this. TBBT is still one of my favorite shows, maybe not hitting it out of the ballpark every week but still enjoyable.

  2. Nick says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:56 AM

    Save your money CBS, this show got terrible a few seasons ago.

    • Billy Bob Johnson says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:11 AM

      Terrible or not, the show is No. 1 and brings in a crap-ton of money for everyone. That’s all that matters in Hollywood.

    • Bartleby says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:47 AM

      Reruns of this show are still winning the nights that they air, so yeah, they’re still making plenty of money on it, regardless of whether a random person like you thinks it’s funny anymore of not.

  3. datdudemurphy says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:04 AM

    It certainly has lost a step, but still funny enough to keep watching.

    If they don’t bring it back, I’ll be shocked. They need to give them a decent send off.

    • Chris says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:08 AM

      I’m rewatching the show again, it has lost something but the last two season imo have stepped it back up again. It will never be as good as seasons 1-3 but it’s till funny every week. I doubt they get a big raise per episode again, probably more of the backend if I had to guess. Maybe something like 1.2 an episode.

      • Patrick says:
        February 10, 2017 at 9:27 AM

        No, they’ll cap the main three at 1 mil per ep. Maybe a bigger share of the syndication money. But maybe not. 22-24 million per year, on an ensemble show (aka less work) is hard to walk away from. Take Castle. Nathan Fillion was in the vast majority of scenes initially, with Stana being in a smaller, but still huge, number of scenes as well. As the show wore on, they asked for more money, but LESS screen time so as to have more “down” time. TBBT is the same. The main three have less screen time individually, so even if the money stays the same it amounts to a raise if they work less. Regardless, the real sticking points will be the supporting actors. They will want close to 1 mill per ep, and that might be the sticking point. I suspect that the two other guys lock in around 600 to 750 thousand per ep. The other ladies are on off cycle contracts, but I can’t imagine either of them not signing blank sheets of paper for the studio to write in. No one will kill this deal. These are all character actors. Outside of Cuoco, there isn’t really a potential movie star in the bunch, and she seems happy where she is. The show lets all of them have downtime for other projects, which, frankly, suits their supporting character talents/abilities to a T. No one walks away from18+ million a year. No one.

        • Pedro says:
          February 10, 2017 at 10:48 AM

          Many people do and have. They will not re-up unless they get a raise. This show has made over a billion and they know it. They have all the power.

  4. Shar says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:25 AM

    Since the only ones with any kind of buzz career wise are Parsons & Helberg, turning down 1M per episode for the others would be crazy.
    I’d like to see more family members – Leonard’s siblings, Howard’s brother for example.

  5. Luis Roman says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:19 AM

    The cast loves the show. It’s still the Number 1 rated comedy on TV. IT shouldn’t requite higher mathematics to work this out.

  6. iHeart says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    only if the 11th season will be it’s last

  7. Tina says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:29 AM

    I think they need to do something with the Penny character. She has become my least favorite of the group. She used to be lovable, but since she and Leonard got engaged, she’s become more and more self centered and tosses out shady comments while drinking a lot.

  8. kmw says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    CBS will give them the money at least for one more year. I don’t see it coming to and end yet

