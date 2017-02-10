Big Bang's Jim Parsons 'Would Be Shocked' If Show Ended This Season

No one’s popping open the champagne yet, but this is a promising sign.

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons remains super confident that contract talks to bring the CBS sitcom back for an 11th season will yield a positive outcome, telling Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist, “I know that everybody wants to [return]. So I would be shocked if that didn’t happen. I really would be.”

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

With TV’s No. 1 comedy only picked up through the current 10th season, negotiations are underway between CBS and Warner Bros. on a potential 11th season. The first hurdle is getting the principal cast to extend their own deals beyond Season 10. The central trio of Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Kaley Cuoco are currently pocketing a cool $1 million an episode.

RELATEDBig Bang Theory Prequel Spinoff in the Works, Centered on a Young Sheldon

At the Television Critics Association press tour last August, CBS president Glenn Geller told reporters, “We are very confident that everyone involved wants more Big Bang past Year 10. I know Warner Bros will make those deals… We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants Big Bang on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

Showrunner Steve Molaro addressed the show’s future at Comic-Con last July. Here’s that video: