The Walking Dead Midseason Premiere Video Reveals Saviors' Secret Weapon

Well, that’s one way to make road kill.

In a sneak peek at The Walking Dead’s midseason premiere dropped by AMC on Thursday, Rick, Michonne, Carl, Jesus, Rosita and Tara are heading down the highway — to or from hell, it’s always hard to say — when they encounter one obstacle after another, courtesy of their constant tormentors, the Saviors. In fact, the gang is busy dealing with the first blockade in their path when Michonne spies another, perhaps even more challenging (and certainly more explosive) one.

PHOTOSThe Walking Dead Season 7B First Look: New Characters, Shocking Betrayals and… Oh, Enid, What Have You Done?!?

“The second half of the season,” which kicks off Sunday (9/8c), “will focus on preparing for war and gathering the supplies and numbers to take Negan down once and for all,” reads the series’ official Season 7B synopsis. “But no amount of planning will prepare the group for all-out war with Negan and his army.”

Heck, are they even prepared for this deadly roadblock? Press PLAY on the video below to find out what it is, then hit the comments with your hopes for the season’s back eight.