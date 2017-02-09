Supernatural Sneak Peek: Dean Can't Remember How to Drive... or Much Else

Oh, poor Baby.

When a memory-loss spell strikes Supernatural‘s Dean in this exclusive video from tonight’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), it’s the hunter’s beloved Impala that gets hurt.

First, Dean can’t remember which key starts up his car. (It’s the square one, Sam reminds him.) Then, instead of hitting reverse, he crashes Baby into a stand of newspaper dispensers, much to Sam’s shock.

“I know we haven’t had it easy lately, this thing with the devil’s kid, and getting tossed into West Guantanamo makes me want to crawl into a bottle, too, sometimes,” the younger Winchester responds. “But dude, you’re wrecked. And we’ve got a case to work, so get it together, alright?”

When Dean doesn’t say anything back, Sam calls out his brother’s name and gets an unexpected response: “Who’s Dean?”

