Exclusive

Supernatural Sneak Peek: Dean Can't Remember How to Drive... or Much Else

By /

Oh, poor Baby.

When a memory-loss spell strikes Supernatural‘s Dean in this exclusive video from tonight’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), it’s the hunter’s beloved Impala that gets hurt.

RELATEDSupernatural Preview: Can Rowena Stop Dean’s Memory Loss?

Supernatural Season 12 Photos
Supernatural Launch Gallery

First, Dean can’t remember which key starts up his car. (It’s the square one, Sam reminds him.) Then, instead of hitting reverse, he crashes Baby into a stand of newspaper dispensers, much to Sam’s shock.

“I know we haven’t had it easy lately, this thing with the devil’s kid, and getting tossed into West Guantanamo makes me want to crawl into a bottle, too, sometimes,” the younger Winchester responds. “But dude, you’re wrecked. And we’ve got a case to work, so get it together, alright?”

RELATEDSupernatural Recap: The Angel Squad

When Dean doesn’t say anything back, Sam calls out his brother’s name and gets an unexpected response: “Who’s Dean?”

Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek at this week’s Supernatural, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Dean’s plight.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Gift says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    wow!

    Reply
  2. ninamags says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    Wow, this looks really serious!!

    Poor baby!

    Reply
  3. Vicki Bradsberry says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:41 AM

    Holy cow! He looks so confused…there better be a good way to stop this spell. Alzheimer’s doesn’t look good on poor Dean.

    Reply
  4. Art says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    Gah, this episode is gonna hurt, isn’t it. *wraps Dean in protective blanket*

    Reply
  5. Tiffany (@tiffjaxon) says:
    February 9, 2017 at 12:00 PM

    Oh, this is gonna be a good one!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 