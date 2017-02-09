Lifetime Finds Its Menendez Brothers in Nico Tortorella, Glee's Myko Olivier

Two TV heartthrobs are about to go on trial.

Nico Tortorella (Younger) and Myko Olivier (Glee) have been cast to play killer brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, respectively, in Lifetime’s upcoming movie about the infamous ’90s murder trial, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Also, American Crime veteran Benito Martinez has been cast as the boys’ father (and victim) José Menendez. (Courtney Love was previously cast as mom Kitty.)

The murder trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez, accused of killing their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills home in 1989, was one of the most sensational court cases of the decade, with the media spotlight focused on the ultra-rich defendants and their lavish lifestyle. The Lifetime film, still untitled, is expected to focus on the brothers’ allegations of abuse against their father that may have led to the murders.

Tortorella currently plays Sutton Foster’s boy toy Josh on TV Land’s Younger; his previous TV gigs include The Following and Make It or Break It. Olivier played the Head Warbler in Season 6 of Glee, along with roles on Castle and Awkward.

Do Tortorella and Olivier look like they fit the roles of Lyle and Erik Menendez? Give us your first impressions in the comments.