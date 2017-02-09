Marvel's Runaways: James Marsters, Annie Wersching Among 'Pride' Parents

“Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were?”

That is among the questions at the fore of Hulu’s upcoming Marvel’s Runaways adaptation, and TVLine has a first look at the “Pride” AKA parents of the titular youths.

Among the familiar faces on hand are James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Annie Wersching (24), as well as Kevin Weisman (Alias), Brigid Brannagh (Army Wives) and Ever Carradine (Major Crimes).

Rounding out the parentral ranks are Ryan Sands (The Wire), Angel Parker (The People v. O.J. Simpson), Brittany Ishibashi (Emily Owens M.D.), James Yaegashi (Broadway’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s) and Kip Pardue (Ray Donovan).

“This cast is an abundance of riches. We are so excited to have assembled our Pride, though for the fate of humanity we should be very concerned…,” executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said/warned of the castings. Added Runaways comic co-creator and series executive consultant Brian K. Vaughn, “[This series] has enough great actors to support two shows, but I love that this project contains multiple generations of incredible talent all in one story.”

How do they each match up with the previously cast kids?

Marsters and Carradine play Victor and Janet Stein, parents to Chase (Gregg Sulkin, Faking It). He’s an engineering genius who has lofty expectations for his son — and when they aren’t met, retribution can be fierce; she’s a perfect PTA mom harboring a brilliant mind of her own, and who longs for more from her life.

Wersching and Pardue play Leslie and Frank Dean, parents to Carolina (Virginia Gardner). She’s a poised and skilled leader whose charisma draws in devoted allies and followers. He’s a former teen star who rode a short-lived movie career and is now teeming with insecurity.

Weisman and Brannagh play Dale and Stacey Yorkes, parents to Gert (Ariela Barer). He’s a bioengineer whose deep love for his family oftentimes falls short as far as knowing the right things to say to his daughter. Stacey, too, is a bioengineer, and utilizes a more progressive approach to her parenting style.

Sands and Parker play Geoffrey and Catherine Wilder, parents to Alex (Rhenzy Feliz). He’s a hulking presence who can effortlessly shift from approachable father to intimidating strategist; she’s a successful lawyer, deliberate and calculating in both her words and actions.

Ishibashi and Yaegashi p lay Tina and Robert Minoru, parents to Nico (Lyrica Okano). She’s a perfectionist “tiger mom,” as well as a brilliant innovator and ruthless CEO; he is a gentle and brilliant beta, “the Woz to his wife’s Jobs.”

Does this great group of gr’ups have you extra-anticipating Runaways?