Days of Our Lives: How Did Stefano Say Goodbye? Grade the Emotional Episode

For more than three decades, the name Stefano DiMera has sent shivers down the spines of countless Salem residents. But on Thursday’s Days of Our Lives, it also elicited a few other emotions.

RELATEDDays of Our Lives: Dena Higley Out as Head Writer, GH Vet Ron Carlivati In

The episode marked the final appearance of actor Joseph Mascolo, who died in Dec. 2016 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Mascolo originated the role in Jan. 1982.

As previously teased by NBC, the episode found Rafe, Marlena and Anna confronting Stefano about his “transgressions against each of them over the years.” You can see part of Stefano’s encounter with Marlena below:

But things didn’t exactly turn out the way the trio had hoped. While they were busy speculating about what might happen when an incarcerated Stefano is relocated to Salem, the inmate was busy… disappearing!

Stefano’s loyal followers — not the least bit surprised that one of daytime’s most iconic villains had one last trick up his sleeve — celebrated appropriately on Twitter:

Following the discovery of Stefano’s empty cell, the episode ended with this touching tribute to Mascolo from the entire Days family:

Days Of Our Lives

Official video of Mascolo’s final bow will be added when it becomes available. In the meantime, what did you think of the episode? Stefano’s great escape? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don't go off topic, don't frakkin' curse and don't bore us with how much your coworker's sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

13 Comments
  1. J says:
    February 9, 2017 at 10:50 AM

    Didn’t get to watch in Boston as it wasn’t aired

    Reply
  2. Carole says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    Salem deserves to know for sure that Sefano is not going to bother them again. They deserve to have peace.

    Reply
  3. General Lee says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    Wish his Queen (Marlana) would have released him & run off together forever. Would have been appropriate ending for entire Days series. God Bless Joseph !

    Reply
  4. Pam C says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    For a man that was so ill I give him so much credit for appearing. He was a true professional. As they said at the end “Good night sweet prince”. You will be missed.

    Reply
  5. Katrin VelasqueZ says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:29 AM

    Rip

    Reply
  6. Dee says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:44 AM

    There will NEVER be another villain like “Stefano”. RIP Mr Mascolo

    Reply
  7. Tiffany says:
    February 9, 2017 at 11:53 AM

    Heartbreaking to see after reading earlier that he has battling Alzheimer’s for v years.

    Reply
  8. Betty says:
    February 9, 2017 at 12:04 PM

    Didn’t get to see it because of a major snowstorm continuing coverage. Hopefully it will air tomorrow!

    Reply
  9. Kelly Hess says:
    February 9, 2017 at 12:25 PM

    Broke my heart when I found out Stephano died even though he played a mean person. Been watching this soap for over 40 years! Stephano was a very handsome man as well as all the rest of the guys. RIP Stephano! I’ll miss him as well as E.J., Bo, Daniel, Sammy and more. Thanks for a wonderful show!

    Reply
  10. Annette says:
    February 9, 2017 at 12:31 PM

    Rest In Peace Joseph. The show won’t be the same without you.

    Reply
  11. Pat Stephens says:
    February 9, 2017 at 12:43 PM

    Hate that he was able to get away. He should have gotten what was coming to him.

    Reply
  12. eric7740 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 12:47 PM

    It was a little anti-climatic, in my opinion SPOILER ALERT!!!
    He never said a word!!! I realize it was probably due to his illness, but still I wish he would have spoken.

    Reply
