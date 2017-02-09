Bob Costas Stepping Down as Olympics Host, To Be Replaced by Mike Tirico

Bob Costas announced on Thursday that he is stepping down as host of NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage after 25 years, passing the torch to fellow sportscaster Mike Tirico.

Tirico, perhaps best known for his 10-year stint as the play-by-play announcer on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, will succeed Costas when he presides over the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC’s Olympic coverage all these years,” Costas said in a statement. “I’m especially appreciative of all the talented and dedicated people I worked for and with on those broadcasts. I always felt that, in a certain sense, I was carrying the ball for them. It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me.”

Costas has hosted the Peacock Network’s coverage of 11 Olympic games since 1992. He has amassed 27 Emmy awards over the course of his career, more than any other sportscaster in history. He will continue to serve as a contributor to NBC Sports.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Costas make his announcement on the Today show, then drop a comment and let us know if you think Tirico is a worthy successor.