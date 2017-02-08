Timeless On the Bubble: Keep or Cut?

By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2017-18 TV season, and which… won’t.
As that deadline draws near, TVLine is singling out a few “bubble” shows and sizing up their prospects — based in large part on creative strides (and stumbles) and future potential, but also with a requisite nod to cold, hard numbers.
First up is a time-travel series with an entertaining past but sadly uncertain future.
THE SHOW | NBC’s Timeless (Mondays at 10/9c; season finale airs Feb. 20)
THE CASE FOR KEEPING | A bit slow out of the gate and stingy with mythology specifics, the Eric Kripke/Shawn Ryan collaboration has been cooking with gas ever since Flynn’s agenda became clear and the mysterious “Rittenhouse” emerged from the shadows.
As the heroic “Time Team,” Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett and Matt Lanter quickly created distinctly entertaining characters, each of whom struggle with morality as they brave unpredictable threats in the past and present. Lucy for so long was driven by a want to bring her sister back to “existence,” and now is further distracted by the nature of her own origins. Rufus has barely held his tongue while encountering every level of prejudice (and for the first stretch grappled with his lot as a “double agent”), but now has the promise of new love to hold onto. And Wyatt’s passionate wish to “erase” his wife’s killer was granted, but with what degree of success? And at what cost? Not only do we want to see those stories — as well as the oftentimes weighty history “lessons” they experience first-hand — continue, but the surface has barely been scratched with the likes of Jiya, Agent Christopher and Connor Mason.
Lastly, Timeless‘ casting of famous faces has been steadily spectacular, from Sean Maguire’s dashing Ian Fleming to Michael Drayer’s charmingly sheepish Harry Houdini to Tiffany Daniels’ lively Josephine Baker.
THE CASE FOR CUTTING | Recent numbers have done a number on Timeless — at, alas, a critical juncture. Having hovered around a 1.1-1.2 demo rating since October, the series as of late has gone fractional, while the Feb. 6 episode drew fewer than 3 million viewers. NBC’s track record in nurturing freshman hits is spotty (see: Revolution, Blindspot), so the network would be hard-pressed to work much magic with meh numbers. And while at least three NBC dramas have a lower average rating this season, time-travel shows do not come cheap, as evidenced by Timeless‘ “full season” order of just 16 episodes.
Cut. It’s the kind of show NBC/Universal never does very well, forever relying on conspiracies, moles and abductions to drive the arc. Characters are forever spinning their wheels with no end in sight. The changes to history never seem to carry the full range of implications that they should. Too much creative plagiarism (Hidden Figures, Brad Meltzer’s Benedict Arnold novel). They never should have killed off Max Headroom, either
Legends of Tomorrow handles the same concept with more fun and despite the much cheaper budget.
I actually agree with you but I want a keep with the idea that they just do like 3 seasons total and maybe 13 episodes. We don’t need 5 seasons and 23 episodes of this.
Definite “keep”. I think this is Matt Lanter’s best role, and as noted, the chemistry between the cast is amazing. I’ve enjoyed the trips back in time (reminds me somewhat of Voyagers) and the Rittenhouse mystery, and want to see where this can go.
I loved Voyagers! Also, sadly, where we learned that a gun loaded with blanks can still kill a person. :-(
Please keep Timeless. It’s one of my favorite new shows this year and I’d be so sad if we lost it. It’s entertaining and fun and love the cast.
I hope it’s renewed…..started out slow but it’s definitely picked up the pace, too bad it has got only 2 episodes to go.
And oh, if NBC has to choose a single show to be cut between Blindspot and Timeless, cut Blindspot. I love Jaimie Alexander (Kyle XY!!!) but the Kurt Weller character drives me nuts (just how long is that stick up his you-know-what?) and the world won’t miss one more “procedural” crime fighting show. Timeless has so much more going for it IMHO.
Hoping its kept. Sure, it has some of the flaws inherent in any ‘big network’ show, but its still got quality, and i feel like it has been getting better.
KEEP ! Timeless is a fabulous show with an amazing cast. Every week is a exciting adventure through time as well as a interesting history lesson.
KEEP TIMELESS. Would be great if the series gets renewed and hopefully move to a new night.
As a HUGE Timeless fan, I feel the need to point something out about the Feb 6 ratings. I live in the Minneapolis area and we will be hosting the 2018 Super Bowl. Our local NBC station, KARE 11, thought it would be a great idea to air The Big Countdown, a fluff show about the upcoming event, instead of Timeless! Ridiculous! In addition, there were areas of CT and NJ that lost the NBC feed halfway through Mondays airing.
I realize the live ratings for previous episodes aren’t the best, but there is no way that many viewers dropped out from watching this entertaining show. We were sitting at home livid because we couldn’t see it is as expected.
Our NBC feed out of Detroit kept going in & out on Monday night out too. I wonder if it was a midwest thing or how many markets were affected. They should consider that.
Interesting. Thanks for the information. Maybe Rittenhouse was behind it. :p
One of my favourite shows. I really hope for another her season. Interesting plot and amazing actors.
Timeless is a great show. NBC should keep it the actors are phenomenal esp Abigail spencer (Lucy) and the budding romance of her and Wyatt. The guest actors have been top notch. NBC needs to invest in this series more and give it more time. It does have a large fan base tho they mainly watch via DVR or Hulu not live which would factor into the low ratings. I also think NBC should give them a new time slot 10 pm on Monday night is late for most. I believe in the show and the actors. I hope NBC keeps it around for many seasons it’s full of potential and more story telling. Please save timeless!!!
I agree 100%, especially about the time slot. I’ve been saying all along that Timeless feels like a 9 pm show. I know I’d be more likely to watch it live if it were on earlier, though I’ve been making an effort to watch live the past few weeks even though it’s a STRUG-GLE since I get up for work at 5 am. Please NBC give Timeless another chance at an earlier time (and yes I realize the irony of that statement).
I’m on the fence with this one. While I do enjoy it stories, at the same time it infuriates me that there isn’t even the slightest attempt at any kind of time-travel logic.
Case in point: The bad guys travel to the past but the good guys’ present doesn’t change. It gives them the chance to also go back and prevent the bad guys’ actions. But when THEY come back THEN the past has actually changed?!?
And now we even had one episode with Lucy staying in the present, seeing both timelines. They come back from the past and check on his dead wife’s life. But there’s no indication Lucy isn’t aware of the original past even though the serial killer never existed now.
As I said there is no logic whatsoever to this and as a sci-fi fan I find this to be a bit insulting.
I love Timeless. I am really enjoying the characters, the conspiracies, and the thrill of time travel. Please give it another season!
I really like the show and the actors. I hope to see it continue.
I’m sorry but most networks need to be smarter, the live ratings are terrible and most advertisers still only care for live ratings, NBC needs to cancel it.
The thing I’ve never understood is why do non-fans of any particular show care so much what happens to another show or what the ratings are? So Timeless isn’t your thing? That’s OK. You can move on to something else.
I hope they keep it. As mentioned it was slow out of the gate and I gave up on it but have watched the last couple of episodes and it’s gotten so much better.
Cut. Make room for (hopefully) better TV.
It’s one of the few shows I actually watch on NBC, so I would love for it to get renewed. Though I doubt it will, cause NBC loves to axe shows I like, and its not getting the best ratings.
Timeless and Emerald City are my favorite 2 new shows and I look forward to watching them every week. I don’t feel the same way anymore about Blindspot and The Blacklist so I;m routing for the rookie shows to make it.
Cut Blindspot and move Timeless to Blindspot’s time slot.
Or pair Timeless and Blindspot back to back on Wed nights.
It’s really good, but I do think the idea of Flynn as this kind of anti-hero/protagonist should have been resolved already. That’s the only part of the show that I think is clumsy. It’d be much better if you just make him one or the other. I hope it makes it but after this latest episode, probably not. Not unless it rebounds next week and improves on the finale.
So true. That’s exactly what bothers me as well. I like this show a lot, but they haven’t quite figured out what they want to do with Flynn.
I love how this show dives into history so deeply and yet still retains its scifi geekiness.
The problem is: Nothing actually ever changes. They killed General Cornwallis who played a major part in the development of both India and Ireland but was now too dead to do so. And yet the present is just as it is before. Aside from Lucy’s sister nothing they did in the past had – so far – any real impact on the present.
I agree. But it seems like there is so much going on since it started up again in January, there just hasn’t been time to explore that in the present.
It’s funny — I have watched it all — but admit, it’s just ok. I like TIME TRAVEL, so that’s what drew me in. But the time travel portions are so corny with their “history lesson of the week” premise. And none of those scenes really move the main story along either. I am more interested in the stories of the lead characters — but let’s face it, they wouldn’t answer those mysteries anytime soon anyway. So sadly, I am ok to cut.
Love, love, love this show…it’s intelligent but not preachy. I am of the opinion that it needs a promo campaign…….put some money in advertising it! I will be so sad if it’s cancelled!
This show needs to be renewed! I started watching mostly for the costume design since I love period pieces and didn’t set my expectations too high. They were exceeded with the great writing and stellar acting. The chemistry between the cast is amazing and each week the show gets better and better!
I love this show. I’m learning and being entertained. That doesn’t happen very often. I will admit there are a lot of time travel shows…that also film in Vancouver…
I loved season 1 of Revolution (s2 doesn’t count) Timeless could have a better season 2.
I love Timeless! I know it has to be expensive, but from the Alamo episode forward, it has been appointment television. I don’t want to be left hanging in two weeks!
KEEP! Shorter seasons are fine, though. It keeps shows from getting too predictable.
Great show, steadily getting better with smart writing and exceptionally good actors. I’m completely hooked and would love to see more stories. It’s great sci-fi but it’s the characters that keep me watching!
I hope hope hope they keep it!! Yeah, it’s not perfect, it is occasionally slow. But for the most part I love it. The cast is great and I love the premise!!
Keep. Move it to Friday where it will maintain a near 1.0 rating and replace Grimm (which NBC may well regret pulling the plug on considering the ratings of other Friday shows on the peacock).
Don’t even get me started on Grimm. No idea why NBC cancelled it, with a shortened final season to boot. At least the writers knew well in advance so we’ll (hopefully) get closure.
I enjoy this show so much! They take a lot of leaps with history, but it’s fun and sparks some interest in stories I didn’t know a lot about!
I’m not holding my breath for a renewal though. And if Timeless does not get renewed I hope that the time traveling team at the very least catches Flynn, or that the show not end on a really good cliffhanger.
Find the show highly charming and fun with all the historical elements, the triple conspiracies,and the personal quests. Would be very sad to see it go. It is such a refreshing break from all the formulaic rehashed shows with the same stories that are repeated with different casts each and every week.
Keep this show!!! I think it’s absolutely amazing!! The storylines and acting are amazing! I always want to know what happens next!!
I like it so I hope they keep it but they won’t. It’s a business to the networks and this product isn’t selling. It only got a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo the pay episode and it was already on the bubble before time being NBC lowest rated on Friday show- it’s toast
Cancellation season is my favourite season. Let the culling begin!
Dear God, keep it! I haven’t been this stressed out about a bubble show in years. Heck, normally when a show I’m watching drops in ratings, I dip out to spare myself. I ended up liking
Timeless so much more than I ever expected to. I’m so attached. It’s not perfect but it’s a fun show with an amazing and diverse cast. I love the characters and the guest stars. I love the time travel aspect. I appreciate a show that doesn’t whitewash history and isn’t afraid to talk about the ugliness of it. Monday’s episode had Charles Lindbergh and revealed that he was a part of Rittenhouse. He mentioned how Rittenhouse wanted him to say terrible things about all sorts of people. That it’s a distraction— when you create a scapegoat, no one can really know who is in control. This show is crazy relevant. Yeah, it’s just a tv show and yeah there’ll be others blah blah blah. But I really want this one to stick around. It’s been a nice distraction from real life. Seriously, move it Fridays. I always watch it live but I think it would really benefit from an earlier time slot based on DVR ratings.
Agree with you 1000%
I absolutely look forward to watching Timeless every week. It’s always a great opportunity to learn about history. The fan base for this series is growing every day. NBC would be out of the minds if they didn’t give this series another chance. They need to KEEP IT!!!
KEEP…………this show is AWESOME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It deserves a chance………………
I enjoy it and it could easily be on a much earlier time. And its a show whose cast and showrunners have so many random friends they could stunt cast more. But we care about the team so much it would be sad if it goes. Sadder than Limitless last year for me.
I like this show BUT I can’t see how it will sustain the storyline over multiple seasons.