This Is Us Finale Delayed (By Trump)

This Is… not fake news.

This Is Us‘ Season 1 finale, which was originally set to air on Tuesday, March 7, has been pushed back a week, to Tuesday, March 14, NBC announced on Wednesday. News that President Trump planned to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28 forced NBC to pull This Is Us form the schedule that night, which, in turn, delayed the finale a week.

The Trump speech also bumps the series premiere of Trial & Error back a week. The comedy will now bow on Tuesday, March 14 immediately following the This Is Us finale at 10/9c. An original episode of Chicago Justice, meanwhile, will air on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 pm after the penultimate This Is Us.