THIS IS US -- "Three Sentences" Episode 113 -- Pictured: (l-r) Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

This Is Us Finale Delayed (By Trump)

By /

This Is… not fake news.

This Is Us‘ Season 1 finale, which was originally set to air on Tuesday, March 7, has been pushed back a week, to Tuesday, March 14, NBC announced on Wednesday. News that President Trump planned to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28 forced NBC to pull This Is Us form the schedule that night, which, in turn, delayed the finale a week.

The Trump speech also bumps the series premiere of Trial & Error back a week. The comedy will now bow on Tuesday, March 14 immediately following the This Is Us finale at 10/9c. An original episode of Chicago Justice, meanwhile, will air on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 pm after the penultimate This Is Us.

25 Comments
  1. Lola says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:37 PM

    Just another way he’s ruining this country. I rather see fictional characters over this orange moron.

    Reply
  2. Brett says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:46 PM

    Enough already I hate what he’s doing but he’s president so let’s listen to doctor k and make something resembling lemonade

    Reply
    • Rocky says:
      February 8, 2017 at 2:03 PM

      “Enough already”… you can say that again! Enough with the bigotry, misogyny, and hate he continues to propagate! Enough with the “alternate facts”! Enough with a baby fisted fascist as the Leader of the Free World! You can’t keep saying “he’s president”, “give him a chance”, “let’s wait and see”! In a few short weeks he’s already shown us who he is, what he represents and what he plans to do. In fact, he showed us this a long time ago, and now he’s proving it wasn’t all talk to win an election. So, enough already with Donald Trump and those who keep making excuses for him!

      Reply
    • kathy finnegan says:
      February 8, 2017 at 2:37 PM

      Agree

      Reply
  3. awnb95 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:46 PM

    How many times is this going to happen during the next 4years.

    Reply
  4. Kevin says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:09 PM

    Are we into The Wrath of Trump right now? This is not fair to people like us.

    Reply
  5. Bluegal says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:13 PM

    Whomever invents an app that blocks the words “Trump” and “Pence” will make a fortune.

    Reply
  6. kmw says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    Everything is delayed by Trump. Oh well better that it doesn’t start way late after our narcissist in chief talks

    Reply
  7. TVFan says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:18 PM

    Since this is the annual State of the Union address, did Congress invite him to appear (as they are supposed to), or did President Drumpf tell them when he would grace the country with his presence?

    Reply
  8. Ron says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:25 PM

    I mean, he’s pushing back civil rights, women’s rights, human rights, education, religious liberties, etc., he might as well push back TV shows, too.

    Reply
  9. Jj says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:34 PM

    Can’t Orange Hitler just broadcast these things in Russia? It’s the only country he has any interest in serving.

    Reply
  10. JR says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:43 PM

    Look at it this way — we are dealing with two options here. We can watch characters who seem unable to make even simple decisions without messing up their own lives and those around them, people who take on more than they can reasonably handle, lie to everyone around them, are oblivious to the greater world and evince almost no trace of personal responsibility. Or we can watch “This Is Us.”

    Reply
  11. Drew says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:48 PM

    Rather than discuss the politics of it all, I’ll ask: is it just me or does it seem most Presidents have chosen Tuesday night to deliver addresses to the nation or to Congress? What is it about Tuesday nights that makes it so popular?

    Reply
  12. Jim says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:53 PM

    Oh. Well, THIS is just simply too far. Yup. I see it now. Down with Trump!

    Reply
  13. kathy finnegan says:
    February 8, 2017 at 2:37 PM

    I don’t remember anyone complaining when President Obama lived in the WH and interrupted a program. Why TVline had to add (By Trump) in their headline is a head scratcher. As a Dem I’m already tired of the constant bashing of Trump. Let it go, let it go!

    Reply
  14. ChicagoDan says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:40 PM

    I wonder if TVL would’ve written negative stories about Obama’s multiple primetime addresses during 2009. He had so many primetime spots the networks asked him to stop because they were losing ad revenue.

    Reply
  15. MzTeaze says:
    February 8, 2017 at 3:47 PM

    What day does this debacle, er, address air so I can plan my Netflix watching for that day?

    Reply
