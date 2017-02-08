Vampire Diaries Series Finale Wraps: 'Tears,' Cake and Photos From Everyone's Last Day on Set

Feb. 8, 2017 will forever hold a bittersweet place in the hearts of Vampire Diaries fans, remembered as the day the lights went out in Mystic Falls.

Emotions ran understandably high as the stars, most of whom have been with the show since it premiered in 2009, shot their very last scenes. And in true TVD form, they shared every moment with fans on social media:

* Candice King got the party started with an Instagram video of the “last day” ticker, followed shortly by executive producer — and series finale co-writer — Kevin Williamson sharing a Mystic Falls-themed wrap cake. (Director and co-scribe Julie Plec also incorporated the cake into her short, sweet goodbye tweet.)

* Paul Wesley dropped an emotional tweet before putting Stefan Salvatore to rest — for real this time. He also tweeted the above photo with the following caption: “That’s officially a wrap. … To the fans, thank you for being a part of this journey in our lives. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

* Kat Graham wrapped earlier in the night, at which point she tweeted this fan-made montage of Bonnie’s most action-packed moments:

And that's a wrap on Bonnie Bennett! Thank you to all the amazing fans for all your love ❤️ https://t.co/mqM9PmYQAA — Kat Graham (@KatGraham) February 9, 2017

* Matt Davis shared this message before playing Alaric for the last time:

Getting ready for my last shot… Love you guys!!! A video posted by Matthew Davis (@immatthewdavis) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

* If we were to name a final-day M.V.P., though, it would have to be Ian Somerhalder. The actor conducted several Facebook live chats throughout the night, including right before stepping in front of the camera for his last set of takes. “Here we go,” he told fans watching from home. “Last scene ever.”

* Nina Dobrev, who only recently revealed that she’ll be back for the series finale, shot her last scene several days before everyone else. Unsurprisingly, she chose Instagram as the outlet with which to share her gratitude to fans on behalf of “Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert.”

* And Zach Roerig, good ol’ Matty Blue Eyes, wrapped on Tuesday.

Browse our gallery of photos from The Vampire Diaries‘ final days — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment below: How do you hope it all ends?