The Flash Photos: Which Heroes Will Get Locked Up in Gorilla City?

Grodd isn’t monkeying around when The Flash and friends pay a visit to Earth-Two’s Gorilla City, as seen in these first photos from the CW hit’s next episode, airing Tuesday, Feb. 21.
As revealed by speedster Jesse Wells (played by Violett Beane) at the close of this week’s episode, her father/former Team Flash member Harry has been abducted by Grodd and hauled off to Gorilla City (which was first glimpsed at the end of the November 2015 episode, “Gorilla Warfare,” after the sentient creature got banished to Earth-Two).
In this season’s Grodd-centric two-parter, kicking off with the episode “Attack on Gorilla City,” Jesse and Team Flash travel to Earth-2 to rescue Harry, only to wind up captured themselves by the gorilla leader. Grodd then reveals why he has been going ape — because he is angling to stop Solovar, another sentient gorilla, from invading Earth-One.
Want more scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Trying not to be too geek here, but at the beginning of the article you said Henry (Barry’s dad) instead of Harry ;). But I understand between Harrison Wells/ Reverse Flash, Henry Wells/ Jesse’s father and HR Wells / fake scientist it is getting confusing. Btw that makes me think of something: in the premiere a couple weeks ago, when Barry goes in the future again he sees HR aiming at Savitar and not shooting while Iris is getting killed. I am really wondering if it is not Harry instead of HR. Not sure why it could be important but that’s just a thought…
Fixed.
No Tvline power user points? :(
Not that I did this for a reward…
I am joking of course thanks for all the scoops!
It would be a serious twist to have Grodd be the good gorilla this time. In the comics, he is always the fly in the ointment of a more peaceful Gorilla society. Also, I’m excited any time we get to have Jesse Quick on the show. She’s awesomely adorable and way underutilized.