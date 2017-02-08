The 100 Boss, Star Defend Bellamy's Choice: 'He's Trying to Do What's Right'

It looks like Clarke may have to write that list, after all.
Wednesday’s episode of The 100 offered a glimmer of hope for the Arkadians in the form of a hydro generator, but when the retrieval mission took an unexpected turn — Bellamy chose to blow it up, rather than bring it home, to liberate a group of prisoners — Raven’s already-fragile survival plan basically fell to pieces.
“The point needs to be made that some of the decisions Bellamy makes are because he’s put in very difficult situations,” Bob Morley tells TVLine of his character’s latest controversial move. “People who weren’t there can say it was idiotic or shortsighted, but when you’re in a moment where horrible things are happening in front of you, sometimes you just need to act on what’s best.”
Morley adds that this life-and-death decision was merely part of Bellamy’s overall Season 4 journey, which will “broaden his view on what it means to be a Grounder and Skaikru and human.”
“Bellamy still feels weighed down by the guilt of a lot of decisions he’s made, so he’s trying to do what’s right,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg adds. “He chooses to save lives in the moment … which has been Clarke’s M.O. all series long.”
And speaking of Clarke, Rothenberg suggests that Bellamy’s decision this week — which was not unlike what Clarke did at Mount Weather — could bring the two characters to a new level of understanding.
“Clarke and Bellamy, in many ways, have always been the heart of this show,” he says. “In Season 1, their relationship was antagonistic, but once they learned how to work together, everything started to fall into place for them as a group in terms of their survival odds. … I like their chances when they’re together.”
Now let’s shift gears to my current favorite couple, Abby and Kane, whose relationship is “important” to Rothenberg as it proves that “people in their late forties and early fifties can still have a sexy, passionate love story on TV.”
“Those two characters have come so far since the first episode, back when they were opponents,” he says. “Abby is still in that place of being the moral compass of the show, but Kane has also changed so much that it’s now a viable, real love story. The actors also have great chemistry.”
Do you think Bellamy’s decision will come back to bite him, or will the Arkadians (as usual) find another way out of this mess? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Heck yeah, Clarke and Bellamy do work better together, queen and knight. His decision was right and moral. I’m sure there will be a lot more deaths along the way, but they’ll probably get out of this one.
I feel like lately I’ve been shipping the “adults” on TV shows more than the teens. I’m totally into Kane and Abby.
This season seems more like Queen and King. The Queen and Knight trope doesn’t apply to them if you look at the trope in literature.
Clarke and Bellamy are amazing together and i feel like so much good comes from it, They learn from each other and lift each other up and can trust each other, its perfect teamwork in my opinion i really love them in the show. All the cast in my eyes do an amazing job and work really hard to give us a good show!
I think Riley will be important to their survival later on which will put Bellamy’s decision in a different light.
One of the things I love most about this show is how well it does casting. Echo was a bit part, and now look at her character. She’s electric every time she’s on screen. Harper, Miller, Bryan, etc–we’re supposed to treat them as redshirts, background characters we don’t get invested in because they’re obviously there to die at a plot convenient time to raise the stakes, only the show doesn’t let us see them that way. I’m sure they have plans for Riley, despite him saying almost nothing in this first appearance.