TVLine Items: Netflix Renews Love and Travelers, Catastrophe Teaser and More

Love will remain in the air at Netflix.

The streaming service has renewed the relationship comedy, which is executive-produced by Judd Apatow and stars Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust, for Season 3.

Additionally, the Eric McCormack-fronted sci-fi drama Travelers has been picked up for a second season by Netflix.

* The Grammys will remember seven-time winner Prince and two-time winner George Michael with separate and “unforgettable tribute segments” during the Sunday, Feb. 12 telecast, CBS has announced.

* Discovery’s scripted series Manhunt: The UNABOMer (fka Manifesto) has added Elizabeth Reaser (Grey’s Anatomy), Brian d’Arcy James (Smash) and Trieste Kelly Dunn (Blindspot) to its cast. James will play Ted Kaczynski’s professor at Harvard University, while Reaser and Dunn will portrayer FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald’s wife and a librarian who befriends Kaczynski, respectively.

* Comedy Central’s @midnight with Chris Hardwick will air live each night at 11:30 pm ET/PT the week of Feb. 13.

* The primetime special CONAN Without Borders: Made in Mexico (airing March 1 at 10 pm on TBS) will feature guests Diego Luna (Star Wars: Rouge One) and former Mexican President Vincente Fox.

* Catastrophe Season 3 will premiere Friday, April 28, on Amazon Prime Video. Watch a Newlywed Game-style teaser below: