FEUD: Check Out the Retro-Cool Credits for FX's Showbiz Melodrama

Dying to indulge in some old-Hollywood glamour with FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan? Think of these opening credits, then, as a “coming attractions” sneak preview.

FX has released the opening-credit sequence for the first season of Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series (debuting Sunday, March 5), and the retro-cool look of the credits definitely matches the subject matter. Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon star as Hollywood divas Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, who were famously at odds during the shooting of 1962’s What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

With sleek, paper-doll animation and a melancholy jazz score, the credits depict a number of famous scenes from Baby Jane — the wheelchair down the stairs, the rat served on a silver platter — along with moments from Davis and Crawford’s real-life feud, with two women fighting over an Oscar. (Davis was nominated for Baby Jane; Crawford was not.)

The style of the credits harkens back to old Hollywood, too: The animation is in the style of Saul Bass, who did the iconic credits for Vertigo (referenced here with the swirling eyeball) and West Side Story. And yes, you may have guessed that Bass’ work was a big influence on the Mad Men opening credits as well.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the FEUD opening credits, then hit the comments with your early thoughts on FX’s anthology.