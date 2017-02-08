FEUD: Check Out the Retro-Cool Credits for FX's Showbiz Melodrama

Dying to indulge in some old-Hollywood glamour with FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan? Think of these opening credits, then, as a “coming attractions” sneak preview.
FX has released the opening-credit sequence for the first season of Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series (debuting Sunday, March 5), and the retro-cool look of the credits definitely matches the subject matter. Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon star as Hollywood divas Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, who were famously at odds during the shooting of 1962’s What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
With sleek, paper-doll animation and a melancholy jazz score, the credits depict a number of famous scenes from Baby Jane — the wheelchair down the stairs, the rat served on a silver platter — along with moments from Davis and Crawford’s real-life feud, with two women fighting over an Oscar. (Davis was nominated for Baby Jane; Crawford was not.)
The style of the credits harkens back to old Hollywood, too: The animation is in the style of Saul Bass, who did the iconic credits for Vertigo (referenced here with the swirling eyeball) and West Side Story. And yes, you may have guessed that Bass’ work was a big influence on the Mad Men opening credits as well.
Press PLAY on the video above to watch the FEUD opening credits, then hit the comments with your early thoughts on FX’s anthology.
I am really looking forward to this series.
I love tales of old Hollywood, I’m really looking forward to this show
Why is Catherine Zeta-Jones not listed?
She’s guest star, just like Kathy Bates and Sarah Paulson.
She’s recurring cast, not main.
Love it, can’t wait to see the show
Somewhat simplistic, and that’s what I love about it. I’m already getting a desire to rewatch Whatever Happened to Baby Jane.
HIGHLY recommended. I did just that this weekend, after seeing first two episodes.