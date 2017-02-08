Chicago Crossover: Tovah Feldshuh to Reprise Law & Order Role on Justice

Law & Order defense attorney Danielle Melnick is moving up the ranks in the Windy City.

Tovah Feldshuh will reprise her L&O role on Chicago Justice, where the character is now a judge, TVLine has learned exclusively.

During the final hour of an upcoming three-way crossover with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., Judge Melnick will preside over a case involving a suspected arsonist responsible for multiple murders. Arguing the sides in her courtroom are assistant state’s attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) and defense lawyer Albert Forest (guest star Bradley Whitford).

Feldshuh appeared in 13 episodes of Law & Order between 1991 and 2007, during which her character sometimes served as a foil for Ben Stone (Michael Moriarty), the father of Justice lead Peter Stone. She also portrayed Melnick during a 2011 installment of Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Feldshuh’s recent TV credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Walking Dead and Flesh and Bone.

The special #OneChicago event kicks off Wednesday, March 1 at 8/7c on NBC with Fire, followed by P.D. at 9 pm and Justice at 10 pm. The newest Windy City-set offshoot then moves to its regular Sundays-at-9 pm timeslot on March 5.