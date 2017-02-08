Chicago Crossover: Tovah Feldshuh to Reprise Law & Order Role on Justice

Exclusive
Law & Order defense attorney Danielle Melnick is moving up the ranks in the Windy City.

Tovah Feldshuh will reprise her L&O role on Chicago Justice, where the character is now a judge, TVLine has learned exclusively.

During the final hour of an upcoming three-way crossover with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., Judge Melnick will preside over a case involving a suspected arsonist responsible for multiple murders. Arguing the sides in her courtroom are assistant state’s attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) and defense lawyer Albert Forest (guest star Bradley Whitford).

Law & Order Tovah FeldshuhFeldshuh appeared in 13 episodes of Law & Order between 1991 and 2007, during which her character sometimes served as a foil for Ben Stone (Michael Moriarty), the father of Justice lead Peter Stone. She also portrayed Melnick during a 2011 installment of Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Feldshuh’s recent TV credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Walking Dead and Flesh and Bone.

The special #OneChicago event kicks off Wednesday, March 1 at 8/7c on NBC with Fire, followed by P.D. at 9 pm and Justice at 10 pm. The newest Windy City-set offshoot then moves to its regular Sundays-at-9 pm timeslot on March 5.

