Charlie Rose Taking CBS This Morning Break to Undergo Heart Surgery

CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose is taking an immediate break from his early AM gig to undergo heart surgery.

In a note released to CBS News, Rose alerted staffers that on Thursday he’ll undergo a voluntary procedure to replace an artificial aorta valve that was installed 15 years ago. The note was later shared by co-anchors Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King on Wednesday morning’s broadcast:

Almost 15 years ago, skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well, enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do. To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice. So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues Norah and Gayle, backed by the best morning team anywhere. I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high.

In Rose’s absence, O’Donnell and King will be joined by a rotating roster of substitute anchors, including Anthony Mason and Josh Elliott.

Watch the announcement below.