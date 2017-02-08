CBS This Morning: Norah O’Donnell, Charlie Rose and Gayle King. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Charlie Rose Taking CBS This Morning Break to Undergo Heart Surgery

By /

CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose is taking an immediate break from his early AM gig to undergo heart surgery.

RELATED Today‘s Tamron Hall Leaving NBC News

In a note released to CBS News, Rose alerted staffers that on Thursday he’ll undergo a voluntary procedure to replace an artificial aorta valve that was installed 15 years ago. The note was later shared by co-anchors Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King on Wednesday morning’s broadcast:

Almost 15 years ago, skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well, enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do. To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one.

The timing is my choice. So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues Norah and Gayle, backed by the best morning team anywhere.

I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high.

In Rose’s absence, O’Donnell and King will be joined by a rotating roster of substitute anchors, including Anthony Mason and Josh Elliott.

Watch the announcement below.

2 Comments
  1. Fred hummelsheim says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:35 AM

    We will miss you,all the best on your surgery hurry back Pam and fred

    Reply
  2. dan says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:48 AM

    I suspected something was up on Tuesday when Charlie wasn’t there and Nora said that Josh Elliott would join them at 7:30 (meaning they called him in late), then today Anthony Mason was there. I didn’t expect to like Charlie in the morning, but I’ve gotten accustomed to his unique voice and delivery, along with the great chemistry between him, Nora and Gayle. Wishing Charlie a speedy and complete recovery!

    Reply
