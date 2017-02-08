Bill Nye Saves the World Gets Netflix Premiere Date, Star-Studded Trailer

Bill Nye earns the right to drop the mic in the first trailer for his new Netflix talk show.

Bill Nye Saves the World (releasing on Friday, April 21) will explore a wide range of topics — including sex, climate change, GMOs, video games and alternative medicine — from a scientific point of view, while also dispelling myths and refuting anti-scientific claims. Season 1 guests include Scrubs‘ Zach Braff and Donald Faison, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom, The Great Indoors‘ Joel McHale, The Big Bang Theory‘s Wil Wheaton, music producer Steve Aoki and Project Runway‘s Tim Gunn — who stops by for a chat on designer babies.

Nye is best known to audiences for the 1990s PBS children’s program Bill Nye the Science Guy. He also appeared as a contestant on Season 17 of Dancing With the Stars, but was eliminated in Week 3. The TV personality also serves as CEO of The Planetary Society.

Watch the trailer above, then tell us if you’ll be tuning into Bill Nye Saves the World.