Anne of Green Gables Adaptation, Girlboss Premieres Set at Netflix

Two very different, yet incredibly forthright, ladies are about to make their Netflix debuts.

Anne, the streaming video site’s adaptation of L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables novel, will premiere on Friday, May 12, Netflix announced Wednesday.

Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad) will serve as writer and showrunner of Anne‘s eight-episode first season, in which a 13-year-old redhead orphan named Anne is sent to live with an elderly woman and her brother in 1890. The series will expand on the original concept by dealing with issues of sexism, bullying and prejudice, among others.

In other premiere news, Girlboss, a comedy based on Nasty Girl fashionista Sophia Amoruso’s bestseller #Girlboss, will start strutting the runway on Friday, April 21.

Britt Robertson (Life Unexpected) will play Amoruso, who is described as “a rebellious, broke anarchist” who finds herself building a business when her passion for selling vintage clothes online becomes a fledgling retail empire. Kay Cannon (30 Rock), Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Amoruso are among the series’ executive producers.

Other premieres announced by Netflix on Wednesday include:

* Dear White People, a half-hour comedy series based on writer/director/producer Justin Simien’s Sundance award-winning satire, will be available for streaming on Friday, April 28. Watch a trailer below:

* Project MC2, a science, technology, engineering and mathematics series for girls that has been picked up for Seasons 4 and 5, will have a special episode available on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

* Stop-motion kids’ series Buddy Thunderstruck will premiere on Friday, March 10.