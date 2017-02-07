Veep Season 6 Premiere Date HBO
Veep to Return to HBO in April

Veep‘s Selina Meyer may be down, and she’s definitely out (of the Oval Office). But she’s back this spring.

The HBO comedy will return on Sunday, April 16, at 10:30/9:30c, HBO confirmed Tuesday.

Series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus broadcast the news to her Twitter followers the same day:

The upcoming 10-episode run will follow Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina as she navigates life after the White House. “You have my word that she’s not president of the United States [and] she is not vice-president of the United States,” showrunner David Mandel said of the upcoming season. “Veep will be the continuing adventures of former president of the United States.”

Star Tony Hale told TVLine’s Michael Ausiello something similar at last year’s Emmys. Season 6, he said, “is kind of opening up a whole new world of ‘What do these people do after they were president of the United States?… It’s like they don’t know how to be themselves maybe.”

No Comments
