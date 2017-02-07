The Originals Season 4 Promo Features [Spoiler]'s Shocking 'Return'

Warning: The following promo for the fourth season of The Originals has been known to induce chills.

After 10 long months — which is actually five years in Mikaelson time — the First Family of New Orleans finally returns on March 17 (The CW, 8/7c), and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the unhappy homecoming.

Picking up a half-decade after the events of Klaus’ trial, Hayley is still working tirelessly to free everyone, much to the dismay of Marcel and (Pastor?) Vincent.

There’s also a special surprise waiting at the 0:27 mark for fans of a certain “brave bartender.” (I don’t care if it’s just a vision. I’ll take it!)

There are tons of little moments to enjoy — Hayley lifting Elijah’s coffin lid is a personal favorite — so feel free to re-watch this bad boy as much as you want. Then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 4 below.