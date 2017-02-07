The Originals Season 4 Promo Features [Spoiler]'s Shocking 'Return'

Warning: The following promo for the fourth season of The Originals has been known to induce chills.
After 10 long months — which is actually five years in Mikaelson time — the First Family of New Orleans finally returns on March 17 (The CW, 8/7c), and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the unhappy homecoming.
Picking up a half-decade after the events of Klaus’ trial, Hayley is still working tirelessly to free everyone, much to the dismay of Marcel and (Pastor?) Vincent.
There’s also a special surprise waiting at the 0:27 mark for fans of a certain “brave bartender.” (I don’t care if it’s just a vision. I’ll take it!)
There are tons of little moments to enjoy — Hayley lifting Elijah’s coffin lid is a personal favorite — so feel free to re-watch this bad boy as much as you want. Then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 4 below.
This actually looks really interesting. I’m glad they’re doing more with Hayley (and maybe Klaus?) in their wolf forms. I don’t care about Klaus hallucinating Camille, but whatever. Sure. Knock yourselves out with her, I guess. And I’m interested in how they handle Marcel and Klaus’ relationship once they all wake up.
Geez, it looks like even in death Cami’s stuck giving Klaus pep talks. I anticpate yet another variation of her usual “Stay gold, Ponyboy” speech. Am excited for the Klaus and Marcel stuff though. I always like their dynamic and they kinda dropped it for most of S2 and S3.
I can’t wait. The Originals to return!!! This show is so much better than TVD. I hope it gets another season after this one but I fear with the short season order, lower ratings than the TVD and mid season premiere it will be done. I hope not but that’s my fear. Anyway I am very excited for this season!
Ugh Cami, glad she is just a hallucination. I would much prefer to have Davina back! Looking forward to this season, hopefully it’s not the last.
I am cautiously optimistic that Davina will be back based on some spoilers (though TO spoilers are annoyingly hard to come by!). Her scenes with Marcel towards the end last year were SO GOOD and heartbreaking.
YES CAMI’S BACK! I think it was wrong of them to kill her off and now the writers see that. Klaus loves Cami even after death. Cami was a wonderful character who deserved better. I quit watching the show when she died but they may get me back with this
LOL, different strokes! I decided not to watch when she was heavily featured in the early S3 press and came back when the spoilers about her dying came out. She totally lost my interest post S1 when they dropped the human faction SL and had her completely revolve around Klaus.
And you are telling me this why? Cami didn’t revolve around Klaus. Go be negative about Cami somewhere else. Let her fans celebrate in peace
Dude, this is a discussion board. Don’t post if you don’t want responses. And how was I negative? I thought she had tons of potential in S1 and Leah Pipes was easily their best actress after Claire Holt left. And I don’t know how you can say she didn’t revolve around Klaus. What did she do post S1 that didn’t tie back to him? Even her death was more about him than her.
This! But fortunately she’ll only be around for 1 episode!
OMG, finally a trailer! It looks so good. I seriously can’t wait.
I love this show. I worry now that Narducci is leaving that Plec will reduce it to a lot of the overly complicated plots from TVD when it was, for all intents and purposes, almost a political drama. I mean, the only two complicated things mythology wise in the show right now is, exactly what Hope will become and that there are apparently seven werewolf tribes (and that the concern about the crescents is that Hayley and Hope are the only ones left, and their werewolf blood might be compromised and that Klaus might be the last of his clan left and Hayley will have some issue getting to Klaus).
I’m not actually mad about MN leaving. Some of the issues I have with TO seem to stem from him – the dragged out pacing, overly pretentious dialogue choices, female characters who exist solely to serve male character’s storylines – and I’m curious to see if/how that changes with him no longer at the helm. For me TO’s always had better ideas and poorer execution than TVD.
KLAMILLE OTP FOREVER I mourned Cami when she died I’m glad she’s back
All the comments hating on Cami can go **** themselves. Cami rocks and I will enjoy her while she’s back. KLAMILLE FOREVER