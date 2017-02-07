The 100: Will Bellamy's 'Dangerous' Mission Bring Him Closer to Clarke?

Bellamy finds himself walking a mile in Clarke’s shoes on Wednesday’s The 100 (The CW, 9/8c) — and it’s even more painful than it sounds.

The eldest Blake child is forced to make a crucial, life-or-death decision during a “dangerous” mission, Bob Morley tells TVLine, something the artist formerly known as Wanheda can certainly relate to.

“Towards the end of the episode, you see she has an understanding of what he had to go through,” Morley teases. “She’s versed in these kinds of decisions, the ones that may alienate them from some other people within the group.”

So, what kind of nightmare is Bellamy walking into, exactly?

“Bellamy and his group are delving into some of the deepest parts of Azgeda — I think where Pike came from,” Morley explains. “They’ve heard stories about how terrible things were there, how they slaughtered all of these children and how only something like 43 people made it out. They’re all very much aware how dangerous it is out there. But they’re a really resilient bunch.”

Fortunately, Bellamy’s future consists of more than doom and/or gloom. Morley admits that “as dark as the whole premise of this season is, Bellamy eventually finds his way to happiness. Of course, no one stays happy for long on this show, so I wouldn’t hold out too much hope.”

Anyone else wish Morley had stopped after that first sentence? And what are your hopes for Bellamy this season? Drop ’em in a comment below.