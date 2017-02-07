SNL: Rosie O'Donnell 'Available' to Play Trump Advisor Steve Bannon

Could Donald Trump’s most famous enemy wind up being Saturday Night Live‘s most inspired casting choice yet?

Following reports that the president was “rattled” by Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Rosie O’Donnell is throwing her hat in the ring, offering to portray chief strategist Steve Bannon.

In a series of tweets Monday night, O’Donnell appeared enthusiastic about the idea of popping up on SNL, insisting that she was “available” to serve alongside Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and McCarthy’s Spicer “if called” to appear on the late-night sketch program.

available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

Though Trump has not publicly commented on McCarthy’s performance, Politico on Monday reported that the president took offense with Spicer being portrayed by a woman, with one Trump donor asserting that POTUS “doesn’t like his people to look weak.” The article also suggests that the sketch isn’t doing Spicer any favors, whose longevity as press secretary is already being called into question given his struggles to develop a working relationship with the press.

Thus far, Bannon has been depicted on SNL as the grim reaper, with many speculating that the man behind the mask is cast member Mikey Day, who can be seen wearing dark eye makeup in McCarthy’s behind-the-scenes Instagram post.

Just two old friends shooting the breeze backstage @nbcsnl @mikeyfuntime A photo posted by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

Politico’s report comes after Spicer himself weighed in on McCarthy’s SNL spoof, telling Extra that his portrayer “could dial back” some aspects of her performance, joking that the comedienne “needs to slow down on the gum chewing.”

Whether or not O’Donnell gets the call, one thing’s for certain: Baldwin will once again step into the role of Trump on Feb. 11 when he serves as host of SNL for a record-setting 17th time.

Would O’Donnell be the perfect casting choice to portray Bannon, or should Trump’s controversial advisor continue to be depicted as death itself?