SNL: Rosie O'Donnell 'Available' to Play Trump Advisor Steve Bannon

Could Donald Trump’s most famous enemy wind up being Saturday Night Live‘s most inspired casting choice yet?
Following reports that the president was “rattled” by Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Rosie O’Donnell is throwing her hat in the ring, offering to portray chief strategist Steve Bannon.
In a series of tweets Monday night, O’Donnell appeared enthusiastic about the idea of popping up on SNL, insisting that she was “available” to serve alongside Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and McCarthy’s Spicer “if called” to appear on the late-night sketch program.
Though Trump has not publicly commented on McCarthy’s performance, Politico on Monday reported that the president took offense with Spicer being portrayed by a woman, with one Trump donor asserting that POTUS “doesn’t like his people to look weak.” The article also suggests that the sketch isn’t doing Spicer any favors, whose longevity as press secretary is already being called into question given his struggles to develop a working relationship with the press.
Thus far, Bannon has been depicted on SNL as the grim reaper, with many speculating that the man behind the mask is cast member Mikey Day, who can be seen wearing dark eye makeup in McCarthy’s behind-the-scenes Instagram post.
Politico’s report comes after Spicer himself weighed in on McCarthy’s SNL spoof, telling Extra that his portrayer “could dial back” some aspects of her performance, joking that the comedienne “needs to slow down on the gum chewing.”
Whether or not O’Donnell gets the call, one thing’s for certain: Baldwin will once again step into the role of Trump on Feb. 11 when he serves as host of SNL for a record-setting 17th time.
Would O’Donnell be the perfect casting choice to portray Bannon, or should Trump’s controversial advisor continue to be depicted as death itself?
oh my, that would trigger Trump so hard. the president snowflake might literally break his fingers tweeting about this.
but they already have a Bannon.
also, please don’t post Melissa McCarthy photos, that’s disgusting.
+1 to everything you said. Grim Reaper Bannon rules. Melissa McCarthy and Rosie O’Donnell suck.
It’s less funny when it’s not a surprise. There’s a reason they didn’t tell us ahead of time that McCarthy would play Spicer.
wasn’t that funny either way. so overrated.
Low energy comment. Sad!
I didn’t care much for it either, but you comments for today. Tremendous.
Jesus, this woman is so desperate to be on TV.
She’d be perfect as Bannon.
Maybe she should focus on her personal life, especially her relationship with her daughter that hates her.
Rosie bashing Trump on SNL? I’m officially done with watching SNL. This stupid PIG isn’t even funny. This is the woman who bullied Trumps 10 year old son and who called for Martial Law until Trump was cleared of charges he hadn’t even been charged with. Rosie is a FAT PIG.
SNL’s ratings are up 22% this season. You will not be missed.
are you talking about Rosie or McCarthy? because both are unfunny fat ugly bullies.
They will have to do a lot of makeup to get the old man’s blemish drunken face. Also she wouldn’t be able to shower for 3 weeks, like him, to get the full effect. Probably better to stick with the grim reaper to spare us all of having to look at him.
luckily TV doesn’t work with smell
OMG – PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN