Orphan Black Final Season Premiere Date Set at BBC America

The next meeting of Clone Club is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c.

That’s when Orphan Black will return for its fifth and final season, BBC America announced Tuesday.

Upcoming episodes of the Tatiana Maslany-led sci-fi series will explore “prolongevity and life extension, which is a very interesting and topical science right now,” co-showrunner Graeme Manson told TVLine at last year’s Emmys. (At that same event, Maslany took home her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.)

Also, as Manson previewed at San Diego Comic-Con, the fifth season’s revelation “is that the founder of Neolution [P.T. Westmoreland] is somehow still alive… That is part of the big mystery for next year.”