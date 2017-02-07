Orphan Black Final Season Premiere Date Set at BBC America

The next meeting of Clone Club is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c.
That’s when Orphan Black will return for its fifth and final season, BBC America announced Tuesday.
Upcoming episodes of the Tatiana Maslany-led sci-fi series will explore “prolongevity and life extension, which is a very interesting and topical science right now,” co-showrunner Graeme Manson told TVLine at last year’s Emmys. (At that same event, Maslany took home her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.)
Also, as Manson previewed at San Diego Comic-Con, the fifth season’s revelation “is that the founder of Neolution [P.T. Westmoreland] is somehow still alive… That is part of the big mystery for next year.”