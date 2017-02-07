Reader Wish List 2017
Courtesy of BBC America

Orphan Black Final Season Premiere Date Set at BBC America

By /

The next meeting of Clone Club is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c.

That’s when Orphan Black will return for its fifth and final season, BBC America announced Tuesday.

VIDEOSTatiana Maslany Talks Emmy Prep and (Maybe) New Orphan Black Clones

Upcoming episodes of the Tatiana Maslany-led sci-fi series will explore “prolongevity and life extension, which is a very interesting and topical science right now,” co-showrunner Graeme Manson told TVLine at last year’s Emmys. (At that same event, Maslany took home her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.)

Also, as Manson previewed at San Diego Comic-Con, the fifth season’s revelation “is that the founder of Neolution [P.T. Westmoreland] is somehow still alive… That is part of the big mystery for next year.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 