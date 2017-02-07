Nicole Kidman New TV Series
Nicole Kidman Eyeing TV Adaptation of Best-Selling Expatriates Novel

Nicole Kidman could have another, ahem, big TV project in the works.

Blossom Films, Kidman’s production company, has optioned the Janice Y.K. Lee novel The Expatriates to be made into a TV series, our sister site Deadline reports. Published in Jan. 2016, Lee’s book follows the exploits of three American women living in Hong Kong.

In addition to executive-producing the project with Blossom Films’ Per Saari, Kidman is also reportedly considering starring in the series. The Expatriates is expected to land on a streaming service or one of the premium networks.

Blossom Films is also behind HBO’s upcoming Big Little Lies (Feb. 17), in which Kidman stars opposite Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

Are you hoping this project — uh — blossoms? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

