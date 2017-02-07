Iron Fist Trailer: Netflix's Latest Marvel Series Pulls No Punches

The official, full-length trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist has arrived — and it’s a knockout.

Finn Jones’ Danny Rand is billed in the video as the “final Defender,” alluding to the fact that Iron Fist, Netflix’s fourth collaboration with Marvel, is its last before the highly anticipated The Defenders, which will bring together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and the aforementioned Iron Fist.

In the series, Danny returns to New York City after being missing for years to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

The cast also includes Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), David Wenham (Harold Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum) and Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple).

Marvel’s Iron Fist is set to premiere Friday March 17, 2017 at 12:01 am PT.

