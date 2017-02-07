Iron Fist Trailer: Netflix's Latest Marvel Series Pulls No Punches

The official, full-length trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist has arrived — and it’s a knockout.
Finn Jones’ Danny Rand is billed in the video as the “final Defender,” alluding to the fact that Iron Fist, Netflix’s fourth collaboration with Marvel, is its last before the highly anticipated The Defenders, which will bring together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and the aforementioned Iron Fist.
In the series, Danny returns to New York City after being missing for years to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.
The cast also includes Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), David Wenham (Harold Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum) and Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple).
Marvel’s Iron Fist is set to premiere Friday March 17, 2017 at 12:01 am PT.
Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with your snappy judgements.
Excited. Trailer didn’t get me as hyped as the others but I blame he music. Still gonna bingne watch the whole thing in one sitting.
It looks kind of cliched and generic.
so it this like arrow lol
I hope people are prepared, Danny is actually the funny and light hearted member of the Defenders (its part of the reason he and Luke become best friends). The show is probably not as dark as the others.
Nothing like crappy rap music to promote a show about a white guy trained in the mysterious ways of Himachireapan.
Looks so good!
Yeah! another superhero and I don’t mean that sarcastically. Loved Jessica Jones, Daredevil & Luke Cage. Had problems but they were more structure and story rather than character and have been waiting patiently for new seasons of all but happy that Iron Fist is joining the ranks! I think I subscribed to netflix for Jessica Jones!
looks like arrow, but danny is his own man, funny guy, i am excited, also did anyone see karen in the trailer
This looks pretty interesting…but something in my brain keeps telling me Danny looks too much like Hyde from That 70s Show.
When are we gonna see him “at the table” in the basement with Luke, Jessica, and Matt?