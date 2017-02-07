Ratings: 24: Legacy Has Solid Monday Start, Timeless Slips to New Lows

Fox’s 24: Legacy christened its regular Monday time slot with 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, down of course from its apres-Super Bowl showcase (17.6 mil/6.1) but on par with where 24: Live Another Day left off (6.5 mil/1.7, in July of 2014) and improving on Gotham‘s winter finale (3.5 mil/1.1).
Versus LAD‘s own launch (in May 2014), Legacy was down 23 and 42 percent. A 1.5 rating would rank it as Fox’s No. 4 series (behind Empire, Simpsons and Lethal Weapon).
Leading out of 24, APB debuted to 6.1 mil and a 1.5, improving on Lucifer‘s most recent numbers (4.2 mil/1.2).
Elsewhere….
NBC | Celeb Apprentice (3.4 mil/0.9) ticked down, while — sad news alert — the antepenultimate episode of Timeless (2.9 mil/0.6) for some reason slipped 16 and 33 percent to series lows :(
THE CW | Supergirl (2.4 mil/0.7) and an eventful Jane the Virgin (980K/0.3) were steady.
ABC | The Bachelor (7.4 mil/2.3) and Quantico (2.7 mil/0.7) were steady.
CBS | Kevin Can Wait (7.9 mil/1.5) and Man With a Plan (7.2 mil/1.4) each slipped two tenths. Superior Donuts (7.3 mil/1.3) dropped 30 percent from its post-Bang preview and was down 23 percent from time slot predecessor 2 Broke Girls. The Girls (6 mil/1.3) slipped 15 and 23 percent with a weaker lead-in, while Scorpion (7.7 mil/1.2) ticked down.
Looks like time is running out on Timeless with only two episodes left and the series’ fate is still in jeopardy. I’m already hooked on 24: Legacy and it should live up to the hype of the original.
After months of hype, and a Super Bowl premiere, those are not good ratings for 24 Legacy. This seems like a potential repeat of Heroes Reborn.
For what it’s worth, the Minneapolis and greater MN viewing area were unable to watch Timeless last night. The NBC station, KARE 11, decided it would be a great idea to get a jump on covering the 2018 Super Bowl (it will be in Mpls) and aired a countdown show instead. Never mind that there are only 3 episodes left in the season or that it’s a bubble show that needs all the live viewers it can get. Ridiculous and clueless programming decision. I also saw on Twitter some areas of CT and NJ had service issues with NBC so they couldn’t see the whole show.
Superior donuts wasn’t that good, I expected more the way they hyped it up
I felt bad for Judd hirsch and katey sagal there so good but that show is awful
I love timeless – ugh of course it will get canceled.
Timeless would be a great on a Sunday night. Maybe they could play with the timeslot before giving up on it.