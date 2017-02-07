24 Legacy Ratings Monday
Ratings: 24: Legacy Has Solid Monday Start, Timeless Slips to New Lows

Fox’s 24: Legacy christened its regular Monday time slot with 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, down of course from its apres-Super Bowl showcase (17.6 mil/6.1) but on par with where 24: Live Another Day left off (6.5 mil/1.7, in July of 2014) and improving on Gotham‘s winter finale (3.5 mil/1.1).

Versus LAD‘s own launch (in May 2014), Legacy was down 23 and 42 percent. A 1.5 rating would rank it as Fox’s No. 4 series (behind Empire, Simpsons and Lethal Weapon).

Leading out of 24, APB debuted to 6.1 mil and a 1.5, improving on Lucifer‘s most recent numbers (4.2 mil/1.2).

Elsewhere….

NBC | Celeb Apprentice (3.4 mil/0.9) ticked down, while — sad news alert — the antepenultimate episode of Timeless (2.9 mil/0.6) for some reason slipped 16 and 33 percent to series lows :(

THE CW | Supergirl (2.4 mil/0.7) and an eventful Jane the Virgin (980K/0.3) were steady.

ABC | The Bachelor (7.4 mil/2.3) and Quantico (2.7 mil/0.7) were steady.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (7.9 mil/1.5) and Man With a Plan (7.2 mil/1.4) each slipped two tenths. Superior Donuts (7.3 mil/1.3) dropped 30 percent from its post-Bang preview and was down 23 percent from time slot predecessor 2 Broke Girls. The Girls (6 mil/1.3) slipped 15 and 23 percent with a weaker lead-in, while Scorpion (7.7 mil/1.2) ticked down.

7 Comments
  1. Kevin says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:37 AM

    Looks like time is running out on Timeless with only two episodes left and the series’ fate is still in jeopardy. I’m already hooked on 24: Legacy and it should live up to the hype of the original.

  2. JS says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    After months of hype, and a Super Bowl premiere, those are not good ratings for 24 Legacy. This seems like a potential repeat of Heroes Reborn.

  3. Kari says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:52 AM

    For what it’s worth, the Minneapolis and greater MN viewing area were unable to watch Timeless last night. The NBC station, KARE 11, decided it would be a great idea to get a jump on covering the 2018 Super Bowl (it will be in Mpls) and aired a countdown show instead. Never mind that there are only 3 episodes left in the season or that it’s a bubble show that needs all the live viewers it can get. Ridiculous and clueless programming decision. I also saw on Twitter some areas of CT and NJ had service issues with NBC so they couldn’t see the whole show.

  4. joe says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:01 AM

    Superior donuts wasn’t that good, I expected more the way they hyped it up

  5. AngD says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:27 AM

    I love timeless – ugh of course it will get canceled.

  6. Gerald says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:31 AM

    Timeless would be a great on a Sunday night. Maybe they could play with the timeslot before giving up on it.

