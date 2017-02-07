Ratings: 24: Legacy Has Solid Monday Start, Timeless Slips to New Lows

Fox’s 24: Legacy christened its regular Monday time slot with 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, down of course from its apres-Super Bowl showcase (17.6 mil/6.1) but on par with where 24: Live Another Day left off (6.5 mil/1.7, in July of 2014) and improving on Gotham‘s winter finale (3.5 mil/1.1).

Versus LAD‘s own launch (in May 2014), Legacy was down 23 and 42 percent. A 1.5 rating would rank it as Fox’s No. 4 series (behind Empire, Simpsons and Lethal Weapon).

RELATED24: Legacy: Hour 2 Rapidly Escalates the Crazy, Hints at First Mole

Leading out of 24, APB debuted to 6.1 mil and a 1.5, improving on Lucifer‘s most recent numbers (4.2 mil/1.2).

Elsewhere….

NBC | Celeb Apprentice (3.4 mil/0.9) ticked down, while — sad news alert — the antepenultimate episode of Timeless (2.9 mil/0.6) for some reason slipped 16 and 33 percent to series lows :(

RELATEDCelebrity Apprentice Recap: Who’s Headed to the Season Finale?

THE CW | Supergirl (2.4 mil/0.7) and an eventful Jane the Virgin (980K/0.3) were steady.

RELATEDSupergirl Recap: Mars Attacks (Again)

RELATEDJane the Virgin Boss on ‘Devastating’ Twist: ‘I’ve Been Dreading It’

ABC | The Bachelor (7.4 mil/2.3) and Quantico (2.7 mil/0.7) were steady.

RELATEDQuantico Recap: A Million Treasons

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (7.9 mil/1.5) and Man With a Plan (7.2 mil/1.4) each slipped two tenths. Superior Donuts (7.3 mil/1.3) dropped 30 percent from its post-Bang preview and was down 23 percent from time slot predecessor 2 Broke Girls. The Girls (6 mil/1.3) slipped 15 and 23 percent with a weaker lead-in, while Scorpion (7.7 mil/1.2) ticked down.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.