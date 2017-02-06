Super Bowl Ratings on Par With 2016, After Historic OT Finish

The New England Patriots’ 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI pulled in a 48.8/72 in metered-market ratings, on par with the 49.0/73 posted by last year’s Broncos/Panthers game (which went on to record an audience of 111.9 million aka the No. 3 most-watched Super Bowl).

Pittsburgh led all local markets with a 57.9/78 household rating/share, followed by Buffalo (57.2/78) and Atlanta (57.0/82).

The metered-market numbers for Sunday night’s historic OT contest were down 2 percent from 2015’s record 49.7/72, when the Patriots pulled off a last-minute win against the Seahawks. That Super Bowl went on to report an all-time high audience of 114.5 million viewers.

The metered-market ratings for 24: Legacy, which got started around 11 pm (and earned an average grade of “B” from TVLine readers), thus far look on par with Stephen Colbert’s year-ago post-Super Bowl talker, but are well shy of both what The Blacklist did out of 2015’s record-setting game and the prelim numbers for 2013’s Elementary lead-out (if we are comparing recent drama showcases).

Total audience numbers and demo delivery will trickle in later; stay tuned for updates.