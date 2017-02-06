Rowan Blanchard Joins The Goldbergs in First Post-Girl Meets World Role

Rowan Blanchard, meet the 1980s.

Just over a month after Disney Channel announced the cancellation of Girl Meets World, its star has booked a guest spot on ABC’s The Goldbergs, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Blanchard will appear in at least one Season 4 episode as Aliza, the editor of William Penn Academy’s student-run sci-fi/fantasy magazine. Her debut is slated to air in late winter or early spring of 2017. New episodes of the ABC comedy air Wednesdays at 8/7c.

The actress also has several big-screen projects lined up, with roles in the sci-fi drama A World Away (2017) and Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time (2018).

As for the possibility of Girl Meets World being revived by another network or streaming service, there’s no news to report. When last TVLine spoke with series creator Michael Jacobs, he told us that “there are talks underway” to continue it elsewhere, but nothing has materialized.

