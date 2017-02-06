Bradley Whitford Chicago Justice
TVLine Items: Bradley Whitford Visits Chicago, Judy Greer Is Casual and More

Can Chicago Justice prevail over Bradley Whitford?

The West Wing alum will guest-star on the legal spinoff during an upcoming crossover with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., EW.com reports.

RELATEDLaw & Order: SVU Taking on Fox News’ Roger Ailes Scandal in Spring Episode

Whitford’s character, a high-powered defense attorney, wrote the book on cross-examination and only cares about the “appearance of reality.”

The three-way crossover kicks off Wednesday, March 1 at 8/7c on NBC with Fire, followed by P.D. at 9 pm and Justice at 10 pm. The newest Windy City-set offshoot then moves to its regular Sundays-at-9 pm timeslot on March 5.

* Judy Greer (Married) will recur during Season 3 of Hulu’s Casual as a newly single mother in desperate need of distraction, which is something her new coworker Alex (Tommy Dewey) is happy to provide.

* Larenz Tate (Game of Silence, Rescue Me) has nabbed a recurring role on Season 4 of Starz’s Power, playing a city councilman, our sister site Deadline reports.

Killjoys Season 3 has cast Defiance‘s Kelly McCormack as a new thorn in the team’s side, Motive‘s Karen LeBlanc as a new high-ranking RAC official, The Expanse‘s Ted Atherton as a lieutenant to Aneela and The Entertainer‘s Prince Amponsah as a tough and respected owner of a hackmod bar, Canadian broadcaster Space announced Monday.

* HBO’s Divorce has tapped Jenny Bicks (The Big C, Sex and the City) to replace Paul Simms as showrunner for Season 2, Deadline reports.

* William Shatner will lend his voice to Season 7 of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic on Discovery Kids, according to a tweet from the actor:

1 Comment
  Haz says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:53 PM

    More Chicago crossovers? No thanks. That why I dropped PD and never tried Med, now I do not have to worry about watching Justice.

