Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show — Watch Her Performance and Grade It

“Lady Gaga” and “football” rarely come up in the same conversation, much less the same televised event, which made her performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl all the more exciting.
The artist formerly known as Stefani Germanotta began her halftime show — already heralded by Pepsi as the “biggest music event of the year” — by belting out a “God Bless America”/”This Land Is Your Land” mashup while standing high above the stadium. (Hence, you know, “I’m on the edge!”)
She was then lowered to the stage for a gravity-defying performance of “Poker Face,” before transitioning into a smoke-and-lights rendition of “Born This Way.” We were also treated to a (Beyoncé-free, sadly) performance of “Telephone,” leading into another classic Gaga jam, “Just Dance,” and the emotional “Million Reasons,” which included a cute shout-out to Gaga’s parents.
Always good to her Little Monsters, Gaga ended that part of the performance by walking out into her seas of costumed fans before returning to the stage for some high-energy “Bad Romance.”
Days before the big game, Gaga was asked whether she intended to use her performance as a platform for a political statement, possibly one against President Donald Trump.
“No, that’s not what the show is about,” she told a Las Vegas radio station. “The show is something that is coming from my heart to everyone in America that I love so much. This is my country and I’m proud to be a pop star from this country. … I want people that watch the Halftime show that Pepsi Zero Sugar is putting on with us to feel the greatness of the USA.”
But rather than putting an end to the public’s speculation, this response merely caused people to wonder if Gaga was remaining coy to ensure a surprise on the big day. Well, I guess we have our answer now.
Of course, this is hardly the first time Gaga has left viewers, ahem, speechless at the Super Bowl. Her beautiful 2016 National Anthem performance — for which she donned a sparkly red custom Gucci pantsuit — became an instant classic.
Watch Gaga’s performance below, then cast your vote and drop a comment with your full review.
I was expecting to hate it, but that was actually pretty great. She did an amazing job.
Me too. I’m not crazy about her music, but she’s an amazing live performer.
I had to rate the performance as “Awesome” because A-freaking-mazing was sadly not an option.
I honestly didn’t watch one minute of the SB until the half time show. GaGa did not disappoint. Say what you will about her, girl can perform!!!!
Her music videos were more interesting. She should have worn the meat dress.
Gaga kicked ASS!!!
Her performance was amazing!!!!!! Loved every minute!!!!! She is an amazing and incredible performer!!!!! Such a proud fan!!! 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁
Absolutely fantastic! Lady Gaga was awesome! Such a great half time show.
Awesome! Much better than last year (and I was *in* the SB halftime show last year lol). There’s just so much more they can do with lights indoors vs. outdoors at dusk like last year in Santa Clara, plus Gaga > Cokdplay for spectacle. Did she add some new lyrics to Born This Way or have I just never listened closely enough before?
Wow Gaga killed it! I dig how most of her choreography reminds me of MJ Thriller. Always real creepy looking. Halftime shows usually suck, but this one was one to remember! Sick!
IDK I gave it a B but I was excepting something more like a special geuss. Anyway, still pretty amazing.
If anyone was STILL dismissing Gaga’s talent after her shutting it down at the Oscars twice, then I hope they will finally simmer down. I thought it was fantastic. She went for broke, she sang live (!!) and deservedly dropped the mic. (Also, wise move to leave out anything associated to ArtPop.)
I give it an A. One of the best Super Bowl halftime shows I’ve ever seen and it could be in the Top 10 or 20 at least.
I love that every news story I saw before her show said she was on a delay and it would be super political or anti-Trump and she came out pro-America and equality and inclusivity and wasn’t bawdy or anti anything. She slayed. Also that mic drop was epic and I need that gif.
Gaga is everything!!!
loved it!! Gaga killed it!t
All I can say is WOW!!!!!! This lady is going Gaga for Lady Gaga. Thank you, half-time show.
Wow that was a lot of fun! I wouldn’t say I’m a fan but I don’t dislike her. What a great performer and vocalist!
Love her…..She is our American superstar 💫💫💥
so F. what a waste of time. Lady Gaga sucks just like Trump and the Patriots.
Awesome!!! I’m glad it was just her and not three or four other singers singing for two seconds. This was a halftime show!!!
Hey Dick Clark Productions… y9u may want to contact Gaga for 2017 New Year’s Eve show!!! Just sayin. 😀
F. ugly performer, terrible voice, terrible music. who picks these talentless “singers”?
80% awesome? people really have no taste. clearly F. if you can’t get a good singer, can you at least someone who looks good?
Am I the only one who was thrilled that she didn’t bring out Beyoncé for Telephone? We’ve seen enough of the overexposed Beyoncé, and she’s been in the halftime show twice already in the last few years. Over her.
You are not the only one! So happy Gaga was the only artist for the show !!!
Show was great but sorry Lady Gaga did not take the opportunity to give a shout out to America The Inclusive . Huge missed opportunity to make a statement about childish playground bullies
Gaga is always a reliably awesome live performer. That voice never falters.
I was expecting political and was so very happy with what we got instead!! The BEST halftime show I have seen in a long while! And also happy it was just Gaga. She could do it all on her own and definitely didn’t need special guests! Bravo!
It appears that 10 % of the votes were from brain dead people