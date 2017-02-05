Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show — Watch Her Performance and Grade It

“Lady Gaga” and “football” rarely come up in the same conversation, much less the same televised event, which made her performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl all the more exciting.

The artist formerly known as Stefani Germanotta began her halftime show — already heralded by Pepsi as the “biggest music event of the year” — by belting out a “God Bless America”/”This Land Is Your Land” mashup while standing high above the stadium. (Hence, you know, “I’m on the edge!”)

She was then lowered to the stage for a gravity-defying performance of “Poker Face,” before transitioning into a smoke-and-lights rendition of “Born This Way.” We were also treated to a (Beyoncé-free, sadly) performance of “Telephone,” leading into another classic Gaga jam, “Just Dance,” and the emotional “Million Reasons,” which included a cute shout-out to Gaga’s parents.

Always good to her Little Monsters, Gaga ended that part of the performance by walking out into her seas of costumed fans before returning to the stage for some high-energy “Bad Romance.”

Days before the big game, Gaga was asked whether she intended to use her performance as a platform for a political statement, possibly one against President Donald Trump.

“No, that’s not what the show is about,” she told a Las Vegas radio station. “The show is something that is coming from my heart to everyone in America that I love so much. This is my country and I’m proud to be a pop star from this country. … I want people that watch the Halftime show that Pepsi Zero Sugar is putting on with us to feel the greatness of the USA.”

But rather than putting an end to the public’s speculation, this response merely caused people to wonder if Gaga was remaining coy to ensure a surprise on the big day. Well, I guess we have our answer now.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Gaga has left viewers, ahem, speechless at the Super Bowl. Her beautiful 2016 National Anthem performance — for which she donned a sparkly red custom Gucci pantsuit — became an instant classic.

Watch Gaga’s performance below, then cast your vote and drop a comment with your full review.