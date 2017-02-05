Super Bowl Commercials: Reviewing the Very Best, and Worst, of 2017

To air a 30-second commercial during Super Bowl LI, you needed to pony up a cool $5 million. A reasonable price to pay, to reach north of 100 million people?

RELATEDDonald Trump’s Super Bowl Interview: Was Bill O’Reilly Fair and Balanced?

It all depends on how you make use of that precious seconds. As this year’s contest between the Patriots and Falcons plays out in Houston, TVLine is singling out the spots that were winning plays, and the few that were costly fumbles. (Anything not listed — e.g. Skittles, Avocados, Tide — was neither here nor there.)

VIDEOSHamilton Trio Rocks ‘America the Beautiful’ With ‘Sisterhood’

By the end of the night, this list will be left with only the very best, and a few of the worst, that Madison Avenue had to offer. Refresh for updates, and feel free to comment on any ads that landed in the “meh” middle.

WINNING PLAYS

Michelin, “I Need You” | Warm/fuzzy vignettes in which people rush to the side of loved ones, perhaps a bit more assuredly on Michelin tires.

Intel, “Brady Everyday” | An effective, fun demo of the Big Game’s 360-degree camera technology, reminding you that Intel makes more than PC chips.

Airbnb, “#weaccept” | A timely message spot that almost challenged you to identify its sponsor.





Buick, “Big Game Spot With Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr” | Started off a bit similar to the Snickers spots, with the body swapping and all, but once #19 got rifled backwards by Cam’s pass, big laughs.

Honda, “Yearbooks” | Perhaps not the strongest sell for any car, but the assemblage of celebs, retrofitted (and talking) as their teenage selves, is mesmerizing.

Bai, “Big Game Ad Starring Justin Timberlake and Christopher Walken” | If only because Walken reciting any dialogue, let alone JT lyrics out of context, is always a winner.

TurboTax, “Humpty Hospital” | Some have found this series unsettling, but damn if they don’t stick with the yolk, er, joke to the very end.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

FUMBLES

H&R Block, “Future” | On the heels of entertaining-enough January spots starring Mad man Jon Hamm, the tax prep service takes a sharp left turn with an almost eerie tout of the IBM Watson computer’s ability to find you every deduction.

Busch, “BUSCHHHHH” | Silly.

T-Mobile, “#UnlimitedMoves” | Wouldn’t it be hilarious if we put bad boy Bieber in a tuxedo and spectacles? Answer: no.

Michelob Ultra, “Our Bar” | When I heard Michelob was doing a “fitness”-themed spot, my eyes rolled so hard I burned 95 calories. Know what people who work out like a beast actually drink? Lots of water. True story.