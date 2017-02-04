melissa-mccarthy-sean-spicer
Courtesy of NBC

SNL: Melissa McCarthy as Trump Press Sec. Sean Spicer Is Amazing, Period

By /

Saturday Night Live went in a gloriously unexpected direction this weekend, casting Melissa McCarthy as White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

In the sketch, McCarthy played up Spicer’s tense relationship with the media during the first two weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration by both physically and verbally assaulting members of the press during a daily briefing.

VIDEOSKristen Stewart Drops F-Bomb During SNL Opening Monologue

“Before we begin, I need you to know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” she said. “When I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of the movie Rocky because I came out here to punch you.

“Now I’d like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me for how you have treated me these last two weeks, and that apology is not accepted,” she added. “Because I’m not here to be your buddy. I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names.”

“Spicer” then went on to discuss Trump’s Supreme Court pick, angrily declaring that bystanders greeted the POTUS’ announcement with a “standing ovation, which lasted a full 15 minutes,” during which “everyone was smiling, everyone was happy, the men all had erections and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right.”

RELATEDSNL‘s Trump, Alec Baldwin, to Host for Record-Breaking 17th Time

Later, after reading aloud his email password by mistake, “Spicer” touched on Trump’s screening of Finding Dory, after which he tried to deny the phrase “Muslim ban” and then refused to answer any questions about the role of chief strategist and key advisor Steve Bannon.

Also during the briefing, a CNN reporter was revealed to be caged and dressed in a diaper as punishment for being so-called “fake news.” Spicer then introduced education secretary nominee Betsy De Vos, who noted she knew practically nothing about education other than the fact that “there should be a school” that should have “walls, and roof, and gun for potential grizzly.” He then ended his tirade by shooting a reporter with a water gun when he dared to aske about the White House’s controversial Holocaust Remembrance Day statement.

On a scale of 1-10, just how brilliant was McCarthy’s casting? Watch clips of her tour de force below… 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

25 Comments
  1. Steven says:
    February 4, 2017 at 9:25 PM

    This is awesome casting!

    Reply
  2. Alichat says:
    February 4, 2017 at 9:28 PM

    That was so brilliant! I wasn’t a 100% sure it was McCarthy until she spoke. That makeup was spot on.

    Reply
  3. Nancy says:
    February 4, 2017 at 9:31 PM

    she must return

    Reply
  4. Sunny Mc (@mcdeallover) says:
    February 4, 2017 at 9:32 PM

    Cheetoh Hitler made SNL great again! Melissa McCarthy was amazing.

    Reply
  5. Catherine says:
    February 4, 2017 at 9:34 PM

    McCARTHY’s SPICER IS A KEEPER!!! That was the FUNNIEST thing I’ve seen on TV in a LONG TIME!! I am still ROTFL!! PLEASE bring her back again and again!!! You’re gonna have a LOT of material next 4 years!

    Reply
  6. webly3 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 9:41 PM

    That was amazing. I’m so excited at this. I don’t even know how to describe my excitement. She did such a great job.

    Reply
  7. Lex says:
    February 4, 2017 at 9:45 PM

    Can Melissa-as-Spicer become a regular thing, like Alec-as-Donny?

    Reply
  8. immeam says:
    February 4, 2017 at 9:47 PM

    someone make her come regularly like Alec…love her performance

    Reply
  9. Joan Starr says:
    February 4, 2017 at 9:51 PM

    The show was so memorable tonight that I think it will be replayed as a classic many times over.

    Reply
  10. LaurieE says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:04 PM

    Melissa McCarthy I agree, YOU HAVE ARRIVED. Just amazing, fantastic fun.

    Reply
  11. Kevin says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:07 PM

    Wonder if SNL should bring Melissa McCarthy back as host this season (fingers crossed).

    Reply
  12. Terri says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:10 PM

    This was a 10 ! One of the funniest skits I have ever seen! McCarthy performance is amazing and how she can keep in character is beyond me! Very interested in others comments!

    Reply
  13. JD says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:11 PM

    Melissa rocked it!!!!

    Reply
  14. brandy says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:13 PM

    This was h i l a r i o u s. Almost made me mad we were stuck with K-Stew for the rest of the episode.

    Reply
  15. Kat ryan says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:13 PM

    Omg Melissa m was hysterical I laughed so hard I couldn’t hear her omg it was the best ever!! She is a genius

    Reply
  16. Margie says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:14 PM

    McCarthy was brilliant! Her Spicer was dead on, showi g just how much of a caricature this whole administration is! I couldn’t stop laughing. Wonderful!

    Reply
  17. JaneC says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:22 PM

    Please have her back on!! She’s a total 10!!

    Reply
  18. JScout says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:38 PM

    An Emmy for this. She was so funny, must have her back regularly. Attacking reporters with the podium or radical moose-lambs, I can’t decide which was funnier. Perhaps, “I’m here to swallow gum. And I’m here to take names”

    Reply
  19. maggie says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:54 PM

    McCarthy was hilarious!

    Reply
  20. Dennis says:
    February 4, 2017 at 10:55 PM

    AMAZING!!!!!

    Reply
  21. M.A.G.A says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:13 PM

    Even as a Republican I though McCarthy was perfect!!

    (But seriously Trump needs to get rid of Spicer.)

    Reply
  22. shannonmctx says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:15 PM

    Brilliant. And judging from my facebook feed, something my friends from all political spectrum agree on. Thanks Melissa for bringing us together

    Reply
  23. Elaine Davila (@womantrvlr) says:
    February 4, 2017 at 11:27 PM

    Melissa McCarthy did such an excellent job. I totally loved it.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 