SNL: Melissa McCarthy as Trump Press Sec. Sean Spicer Is Amazing, Period

Saturday Night Live went in a gloriously unexpected direction this weekend, casting Melissa McCarthy as White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

In the sketch, McCarthy played up Spicer’s tense relationship with the media during the first two weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration by both physically and verbally assaulting members of the press during a daily briefing.

“Before we begin, I need you to know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” she said. “When I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of the movie Rocky because I came out here to punch you.

“Now I’d like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me for how you have treated me these last two weeks, and that apology is not accepted,” she added. “Because I’m not here to be your buddy. I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names.”

“Spicer” then went on to discuss Trump’s Supreme Court pick, angrily declaring that bystanders greeted the POTUS’ announcement with a “standing ovation, which lasted a full 15 minutes,” during which “everyone was smiling, everyone was happy, the men all had erections and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right.”

Later, after reading aloud his email password by mistake, “Spicer” touched on Trump’s screening of Finding Dory, after which he tried to deny the phrase “Muslim ban” and then refused to answer any questions about the role of chief strategist and key advisor Steve Bannon.

Also during the briefing, a CNN reporter was revealed to be caged and dressed in a diaper as punishment for being so-called “fake news.” Spicer then introduced education secretary nominee Betsy De Vos, who noted she knew practically nothing about education other than the fact that “there should be a school” that should have “walls, and roof, and gun for potential grizzly.” He then ended his tirade by shooting a reporter with a water gun when he dared to aske about the White House’s controversial Holocaust Remembrance Day statement.

On a scale of 1-10, just how brilliant was McCarthy’s casting? Watch clips of her tour de force below…